Big Sky releases updated spring football schedule. Here’s who UC Davis will play

The Big Sky Conference on Monday announced an updated spring football schedule. UC Davis will play three home games and three road games with two bye weeks in between.

This is the third time the spring schedule has been changed as a result of several Big Sky teams opting out due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sacramento State was the first to opt out of the spring football season in October. The decision by Sacramento State was designed to prevent overworking student-athletes in a violent, collision sport such as this, where recovery time is vital in an era of extra caution on the toll of bodies and brains.

This month, Northern Colorado, Montana, Montana State and Portland State all opted out of the spring football season.

UC Davis will play host to Cal Poly for their season opener on Feb. 27 and will play home games against Idaho State on March 27 and Eastern Washington on April 3. The Aggies will wrap up the regular season on the road against Cal Poly on April 10.

March 20 and April 17 dates will remain open for every Big Sky team to allow for the rescheduling of a postponed game due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NCAA Division I Board of Directors approved a Football Championship Subdivision championship schedule in September. The bracket will consist of 16 teams, including 11 automatic qualifiers, with first-round playoff action beginning April 24. The championship game will take place on May 15 or 16 in Frisco, Texas.