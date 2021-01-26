Kings rookie Haliburton gets last laugh on Whiteside in ‘gas station donuts’ dispute

Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after a three-point basket in the fourth quarter during a game at Golden 1 Center on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 in Sacramento. Kings beat the Knicks 103-94. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

NBA veterans Hassan Whiteside and Buddy Hield teased Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton about the donuts he provided for Monday’s flight to Orlando, but Haliburton got the last laugh.

The Kings (6-10) appeared to be in good spirits as they traveled east to play the Orlando Magic (8-10) on Wednesday at Amway Center, but there was some disagreement over the “gas station donuts” Haliburton brought as part of his rookie duties. Much of the dispute was captured on Instagram as Whiteside and Hield accused Haliburton of violating rookie rules.

“Out of control,” Whiteside said. “Rook brought gas station donuts.”

“No, these are not my donuts,” Haliburton cried.

“Yes they are,” Hield said in a tattle-tale tone.

Whiteside and Hield carefully examined the evidence, documenting the presence of two clearly marked boxes of Krispy Kreme donuts and a third, unmarked box of donuts that raised suspicions.

“Man, we need hot Krispy Kreme,” Whiteside explained.

“These are Krispy Kreme,” Haliburton insisted.

“These are cold,” Whiteside replied.

That’s when Cory Joseph, Haliburton’s veteran mentor, broke his silence.

“You bought that last night,” Joseph said, hurling a new accusation at the rookie.

“I did not buy it last night,” Haliburton said.

“You’re out of control, man. You brought gas station donuts,” Whiteside said.

Whiteside was announcing the findings of his investigation when an unforced error gave Haliburton an opportunity to turn the tables.

“They didn’t tell him don’t bet against the brain. He lost that,” Whiteside said. “Then he brought cold donuts. And then he put two words that should never be put together.”

“What two words?” Hield asked.

“Disrespectful and Krispy Kreme,” Whiteside said.

“That’s three words,” Haliburton said.

“Disrespectful and Krispy … Kreme,” Whiteside said, slowly recognizing his mistake as Haliburton, Hield and others on the plane erupted in laughter.