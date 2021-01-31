Heat’s Tyler Herro played against Kings after learning of possible COVID-19 exposure

Miami Heat point guard Tyler Herro was placed under NBA health and safety protocols Sunday after playing 40 minutes against the Kings on Saturday night.

Herro logged nearly 22 minutes in the second half after learning a housemate had tested positive for COVID-19. The NBA did not immediately respond to questions about the decision to allow Herro to play in the second half or possible ramifications for the Kings. Heat officials also could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Kings (8-11) arrived in New Orleans on Sunday to prepare for Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans (7-11). The Kings said they had not heard from the league regarding Herro’s status and would continue to follow all NBA health and safety protocols.

Herro had 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots in a 105-104 victory over the Kings on Saturday at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami. He played 21:50 in the second half after learning of his possible exposure to the coronavirus. There was no indication Sunday whether any of the Kings would be subject to protocols after sharing the court with Herro.

The Heat listed Herro as questionable for Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets due to health and safety protocols. Herro said Saturday it was unclear if he would have to quarantine due to possible exposure to the virus, but he was not with the team for Sunday’s practice.

“It’s crazy,” Herro said Saturday night. “We all know how crazy this time is going. Someone who lives with me tested positive before the game and I found out at halftime. I don’t know. Hopefully I don’t have to quarantine. It’s just crazy what’s going on. It’s crazy.”

The Kings did not list any players under health and safety protocols on their official injury report Sunday.

Herro said he tested positive for COVID-19 during the NBA shutdown last summer before the 2019-20 season resumed in the Orlando bubble, but players who previously contracted the virus are still subject to health and safety protocols relating to contact tracing.