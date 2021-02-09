De’Aaron Fox scores 34 in next step toward stardom, but 76ers end Kings’ winning streak

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) drives to the hoop to score past Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green (14), right, during the first half of the NBA game Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

The Kings handed losses to Nikola Jokic and Kawhi Leonard during their four-game winning streak, but they finally crossed paths with an MVP candidate they couldn’t conquer.

Joel Embiid put up 25 points, 17 rebounds and six assists to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 119-111 victory over the Kings on Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center despite another big game from De’Aaron Fox. Embiid was held to 6-of-15 shooting from the field, but he made 13 of 14 free throws.

Tobias Harris had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the 76ers (18-7), who have won nine of their last 11. Seth Curry also scored 22 points. Ben Simmons had 14 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

Fox had 34 points, 10 assists and six rebounds for the Kings (12-12), who were held to 40 points in the second half. Fox dominated the first half but went cold in the second, finishing 13 of 30 from the field and 3 of 10 from 3-point range.

Buddy Hield had 21 points and eight rebounds for Sacramento. Marvin Bagley III finished with 17 points and six rebounds. Tyrese Haliburton came off the bench to score 15 points.

The Kings fought to match the physicality of the 76ers, but they were outrebounded 65-50.

“Their point guard is the size of our center, so this is a big team,” Kings coach Luke Walton said. “Then they have someone in Joel Embiid who demands double teams, which makes it harder to rebound because now you’re in rotation.”

Fox had a huge first quarter with 15 points and five assists, but the Kings trailed 42-32. It was the second time this season Fox has recorded at least 15 points and five assists in a quarter. According to ESPN Stats & Information, the only other players to reach those markers this season are Chris Paul and Luka Doncic, who have each done it once.

Fox continued to dazzle in the second period, carving up Philadelphia’s defense with a variety of filthy stop-and-go moves. He used one of those moves to shake Simmons, an NBA All-Defensive First-Team selection in 2020. As Simmons stumbled backward, Fox paused, capturing the moment for posterity before draining a silky jumper.

Fox’s basket capped a 13-2 run as the Kings charged back to cut the deficit to two. A subsequent barrage of 3-pointers from Fox, Hield and Haliburton put the Kings up by five, helping them take a 71-66 lead into the halftime break.

The 76ers reclaimed the lead a couple of times early in the third quarter, but the Kings carried a 91-87 advantage into the fourth after Bagley made his presence felt. He had a dunk, a steal, an assist and a couple of free throws. Then he really started playing with confidence, making a jumper, a 3-pointer and an alley-oop dunk that resulted in a three-point play.

“He was great,” Walton said. “He was a big part of us sticking around, a big part from both ends of the court. He took some charges, got a steal, knocked down a 3. He was playing some winning basketball and it was positive to see. It was a nice growing moment for him.”

The tide turned in the fourth quarter as Philadelphia locked in on defense and Sacramento’s shots stopped falling. The 76ers took a 102-99 lead on a 3-pointer by Harris. They went up by eight before Bagley and Hield knocked down 3-pointers to give the Kings a chance in the final minutes, but a turnaround jumper by Embiid helped the 76ers hold on for the win.

“We feel like we should have won,” Haliburton said. “We let one get away from us tonight. It’s frustrating, but sometimes that’s how the ball bounces.”

DaQuan Jeffries injury update

DaQuan Jeffries did not play after being listed as doubtful going into the game, but Walton said he is “getting very close” to a return from a grade-3 left ankle sprain.





Jeffries missed the start of the season due to back soreness and has been out since Dec. 29 with the ankle injury. Walton said Jeffries is still limited to 1-on-1, 3-on-3 and noncontact work with the team, but he could be cleared for full-contact activity in the days to come.

Walton doesn’t envision an immediate role for Jeffries, but he said the Kings will need his toughness and versatility over the course of the season.

“We’re excited to have him, and he helps give us some options (being) another athlete that can guard multiple positions (with) some toughness that he brings, but right now I’d say with how the group’s playing, we’re going to stick to what we’re doing,” Walton said. “As this long season plays out, he’ll have his opportunities. He’ll get on the court. The rotation will change, but for right now we’re going to keep things the same.”

Dave Joerger sighting

There was a familiar face next to 76ers coach Doc Rivers on the visitor’s bench. Former Kings head coach Dave Joerger made his first stop in Sacramento since joining Rivers’ staff as an assistant in October.

Joerger coached the Memphis Grizzlies from 2013-2016 and the Kings from 2016-19. He compiled a 98-148 record in three seasons in Sacramento. He was fired after leading the Kings to 38 wins in 2018-19, their best season since they last made the playoffs in 2005-06.

Up next

The Kings will continue their five-game homestand when they play host to the Orlando Magic (9-15) on Friday at Golden 1 Center.

Orlando went 6-2 to start the season but has struggled in recent weeks, losing five of six and 13 of 16 since Jan. 8. The Magic had injury issues going into Tuesday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Aaron Gordon (ankle), Evan Fournier (back), Michael Carter-Williams (foot), Markelle Fultz (knee) and Jonathan Isaac (knee) were all ruled out.

The Magic will visit the Golden State Warriors on Thursday before coming to Sacramento on the second night of a back-to-back. Nikola Vucevic is averaging 23.1 points and 11.4 rebounds for Orlando. Fournier is averaging 17.8 points per game. Fournier had 25 in a 121-107 loss to the Kings on Jan. 27.

Injury report

76ers: OUT — Mike Scott (knee); Paul Reed (G League); Rayjon Tucker (G League).

Kings: OUT — DaQuan Jeffries (ankle); Jahmi’us Ramsey (G League); Robert Woodard II (G League).

Feb. 9 vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m.

Feb. 12 vs. Orlando Magic, 7 p.m.

Feb. 14 vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 6 p.m.

Feb. 15 vs. Brooklyn Nets, 7 p.m.

Feb. 18 vs. Miami Heat, 7 p.m.

Feb. 20 at Chicago Bulls, 5 p.m.