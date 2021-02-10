Kings rookie Robert Woodard II dominates in G League bubble debut for Austin Spurs

Sacramento Kings forward Robert Woodard II (13) dunks the ball during a game at the Golden 1 Center on Friday, Jan 8, 2021 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Kings rookie Robert Woodard II didn’t get much playing time while he was in Sacramento, but he got an opportunity to shine in his G League bubble debut for the Austin Spurs on Wednesday.

Woodard had 25 points and eight rebounds to lead the Spurs to a 119-111 victory over the Memphis Hustle. The Kings flex-assigned Woodard to Austin after choosing not to send their own G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings, to Florida for a shortened 15-game G League season at Walt Disney World Resort.

Woodard impacted Wednesday’s game in a variety of ways, scoring inside and outside for the Spurs. He made five of his first six shots and finished 10 of 14 from the field with a highlight-reel alley-oop dunk and a 3-pointer from the left wing.

The Kings selected Woodard out of Mississippi State with the 40th overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-6, 235-pound guard has appeared in six games for the Kings, averaging 2.2 points and 1.3 rebounds in 2.8 minutes per game. He had four points and six rebounds in five minutes against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 4.