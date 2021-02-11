Kings’ DaQuan Jeffries says he can ‘run faster and jump higher’ than ever after injury

Sacramento’s DaQuan Jeffries didn’t miss a shot against the Orlando Magic last week. AP

Kings swingman DaQuan Jeffries feared his season was over when he went down with an ankle injury in December, but now he’s back and bouncier than ever.

Jeffries said he participated in practice Thursday after being cleared to return from a left ankle sprain as the Kings (12-12) prepared to play the Orlando Magic (9-16) on Friday at Golden 1 Center.

Jeffries, 23, was nearing a return from a back injury when he went up for a layup and landed on teammate Jabari Parker’s foot during practice Dec. 29. An MRI confirmed a grade-3 sprain of Jeffries’ left ankle.

“That was the same day I was supposed to return from my back,” Jeffries said. “I was definitely in a lot of pain. That was my first time spraining my ankle and I thought my season was over because I’ve never felt that before.”

A little more than six weeks later, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound guard/forward said he feels like he’s ready to resume his aerial act after delivering some impressive performances in the NBA bubble last season.

“I think after the injury happened it probably took three or probably four weeks to feel like I could jump again, but I feel like I can run faster and jump higher than I could before,” Jeffries said.

Kings coach Luke Walton doesn’t envision an immediate role for Jeffries with a team that won seven of eight before losing to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, but Walton said the Kings will need Jeffries’ strength, toughness and versatility over the course of the season.

“It’s great to have him back,” Walton said. “He plays physical. He hits people. He plays above the rim. We really liked what he did for us in a limited opportunity last season, so we’re excited to have him back.

“That being said, he hasn’t played basketball all season long due to the injuries. We’ll look to get him some opportunities when we can, but there’s not an amount of minutes I can just throw at him right now.”

In November, the Kings signed Jeffries to a two-year, $3 million deal with a team option for the 2021-22 season. Jeffries appeared in 13 games for the Kings last season, averaging 3.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in 10.8 minutes per contest.

He had an expanded role during NBA bubble competition. He scored 12 points in one game and 13 in another while showing promise as a versatile wing defender.

Jeffries signed with the Magic after going undrafted out of Tulsa in the 2019 NBA Draft. The Kings signed him to a two-way contract after Orlando waived him in October 2019.

Jeffries averaged 16.5 points and 6.9 rebounds last season in 27 games for the Stockton Kings, Sacramento’s G League affiliate. He had 44 points and nine rebounds in a game against the Sioux Falls Skyforce.