Source: Heat has interest in Kings’ Nemanja Bjelica; 76ers reportedly looking at him, too

Trade interest was already forming on at least two fronts Friday when Kings forward Nemanja Bjelica emerged from the deepest reaches of coach Luke Walton’s bench to prove he’s still got game under that baggy warm-up suit.

Two Eastern Conference playoff contenders are believed to have interest in the veteran big man, one that went to the NBA Finals last season and another that hopes to get there this season. One of those teams is the Miami Heat, a club that can absorb Bjelica’s contract using its $7.6 million trade exception, a league source told The Sacramento Bee. The Philadelphia 76ers also “are known to be among the teams who are considering the 32-year-old forward,” according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick.

After posting 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists in a 123-112 loss to the Orlando Magic on Friday night at Golden 1 Center — his first game in more than a month — Bjelica said he was unaware of trade rumors because he isn’t active on social media.

“A few years ago, I lost my … I don’t know my Twitter password so I don’t follow media at all,” Bjelica chuckled. “It’s too much distraction. I’m here just to play basketball. I love playing basketball. I love being on the court. I’m just trying to help the team to win and to play as hard as I can and as best as I can. It’s a great feeling to be back on the court.”

Bjelica ready to play

Walton turned to Bjelica for the first time since Jan. 9 after Marvin Bagley III was ruled out for Friday’s game due to left calf soreness. De’Aaron Fox was also held out with a left knee contusion. Coaches and teammates praised Bjelica for his professionalism and readiness after he came off the bench to make 5 of 8 field-goal attempts against Orlando.

“Belly’s a professional,” Kings forward Harrison Barnes said. “… This season, obviously the minutes have been up and down for him, but he stayed ready. He’s continued to stay involved with the team, just mentally stay engaged, and it showed tonight.”

Walton wouldn’t commit to making Bjelica a regular rotation player again, but he reiterated the team still believes in Bjelica, something he said repeatedly over the past few weeks.

“He was great tonight,” Walton said. “We have a lot of faith in Belly and we know what kind of player he is, and it was good to see. As a coach, I enjoy watching him play, so it was nice to see that.”

Bjelica started 137 games over the past two seasons, playing a key role for a team that contended for the playoffs before falling short both years. He averaged career highs of 11.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting a career-best 41.9% from 3-point range last season.

Trade talk

The Kings chose not to waive Bjelica before his $7.15 million salary became guaranteed Nov. 19, but they were already exploring trade possibilities at that time, sources with knowledge of the situation told The Bee. Sources said the Kings will continue to work through their options leading up to the March 25 NBA trade deadline.

The Kings moved Bjelica into a backup role this season as the organization prioritizes the development of Bagley, who was limited to 13 games due to injuries in 2019-20. General manager Monte McNair plans to reshape the roster with younger players who fit the timeline of Fox, 23, the dynamic point guard who recently signed a maximum five-year, $163 million extension with incentives that could reach the $195.6 million super max.

Despite playing a lesser role, Bjelica shot 57.1% from 3-point range over the first five games of the season, but his playing time continued to decline as Walton gave Bagley and Barnes most of the minutes at power forward. That didn’t stop Bjelica from being ready when he got an opportunity to showcase his abilities against Orlando.

“One thing I learned in the NBA, you have to be ready every night,” Bjelica said. “It’s always a great feeling to be back on the court with my teammates to compete.”