NBA power rankings: Jazz overtakes Lakers as new No. 1; Suns rise as Bucks, Celtics fall

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) directs his team as he runs upcourt in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) AP

1. Utah Jazz (22-5)

Last week: 2

Utah overtakes the Lakers for the top spot in this week’s NBA power rankings after winning seven in a row and an incredible 18 of 19. The Jazz has the best winning percentage (.815) and point differential (plus-9.3) in the league. We’ll see if the Jazz can maintain this position with upcoming games against the 76ers, Clippers (2), Hornets and Lakers.

2. Los Angeles Lakers (21-7)

Last week: 1

The Lakers relinquished the top spot this week after their seven-game winning streak ended with a 122-105 loss to the Nuggets on Sunday. They might have lost Anthony Davis as well. He is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his right Achilles on Monday.

3. Los Angeles Clippers (20-8)

Last week: 5

The Clippers rebound this week after rolling to three wins in a row over the Timberwolves, Bulls and Cavs. The competition is about to pick up with upcoming games against the Heat, Jazz (2) and Nets.

4. Phoenix Suns (17-9)

Last week: 6

The NBA bubble version of the Suns is back with a six-game winning streak and a 9-1 record in their last 10 games. Devin Booker had three consecutive 30-point games against the Cavaliers, Bucks and 76ers before getting an easy 27 in Sunday’s win over the Magic.

5. Philadelphia 76ers (18-9)

Last week: 3

The 76ers dropped back-to-back road games against the Blazers and Suns despite a couple of 35-point games from Joel Embiid. The 7-foot center is averaging over 33 points per game in February, but Philly has lost three of six.

6. Portland Trail Blazers (16-10)

Last week: 11

The Blazers have found a nice rhythm despite the absence of CJ McCollum, winning four in a row and six of their last seven, including Sunday’s win over the Mavericks. Gary Trent Jr. has provided a nice lift, averaging 19.3 points while shooting 46.3% from 3-point range in February.

7. Denver Nuggets (15-11)

Last week: 9

The Nuggets have won their last three games, including a 122-105 victory over the Lakers on Sunday night. Nikola Jokic outdueled LeBron James in a battle of MVP candidates, posting 23 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists.

8. Brooklyn Nets (16-12)

Last week: 7

The Nets are coming off wins over the Pacers and Warriors, but a prior three-game losing streak further exposed their defensive deficiencies. They recently gave up 120 points or more in seven consecutive games. Kevin Durant will miss at least two games with a mild hamstring strain.

9. Milwaukee Bucks (16-11)

Last week: 4

The Bucks plummet five spots to No. 9 after losing three in a row to the Suns, Jazz and Thunder. Two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 33.3 points, 14.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists in those games, but the Bucks couldn’t get a W.

10. San Antonio Spurs (16-11)

Last week: 10

The Spurs have already won five of their last six and they have a chance to finish the first half on a roll with remaining games against the Pistons, Cavaliers, Knicks (2), Pacers, Thunder (2), Pelicans and Nets.

11. Golden State Warriors (14-13)

Last week: 13

Over the past seven games, Stephen Curry averaged 36.3 points on 57% shooting from the field and 47.8% shooting from 3-point range. He had a 57-point game against the Mavericks and a 40-point game against the Magic.

12. Boston Celtics (13-13)

Last week: 8

The Celtics have really struggled over the past week, losing four of their last five games. They were held to 91 points in loss to the Suns and Wizards and 102 points in a loss to the Pistons.

13. Indiana Pacers (14-13)

Last week: 15

After losing six of seven, Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon, Myles Turner and Doug McDermott helped the Pacers pick up a couple of much-needed wins over the Pistons and Hawks.

14. Charlotte Hornets (13-15)

Last week: 18

LaMelo Ball had 17 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists against the Spurs on Sunday, but he went 7 of 20 from the field with five turnovers and a minus-16 net rating in a 12-point loss.

15. Dallas Mavericks (13-15)

Last week: 21

The Mavs seem to have righted the ship, winning four in a row and five of six before Sunday’s loss to the Blazers. Luka Doncic, who has three 40-point games during that stretch, is shooting 43.1% from 3-point range in February, up from 33% in January.

16. Memphis Grizzlies (11-11)

Last week: 17

Ja Morant is shooting just 26.1% from 3-point range, but after losing four in a row the Grizzlies have won two of their last three with wins over the Hornets and Kings.

17. Sacramento Kings (12-14)

Last week: 14

The Kings won seven of eight to move above .500 with a win over the Clippers, but they’ve gone cold since then, losing three in a row to the 76ers, Magic and Grizzlies.

18. Houston Rockets (11-15)

Last week: 12

The Rockets were big risers last week after winning seven of eight, but they’ve lost five in a row against middling competition with Christian Wood (ankle) and now Victor Oladipo (foot) out due to injuries.

19. Toronto Raptors (12-15)

Last week: 19

Coach Nick Nurse has the Raptors playing better basketball in recent weeks. They have gone 10-7 since losing eight of their first 10 games, but Sunday’s loss to the Timberwolves was a step back.

20. Atlanta Hawks (11-15)

Last week: 16

The Hawks are trying to come out of a tailspin after losing three in a row and six of their last seven. They’ve allowed 122.3 points per game over the past four contests.

21. New York Knicks (13-15)

Last week: 22

Julius Randle continues to impress. He had 24 points and 18 rebounds in a win over the Wizards. Then he put up 22 points and nine boards in a win over the Rockets.

22. New Orleans Pelicans (11-15)

Last week: 20

The Pelicans were trending up with a four-game winning streak, but they’ve lost three in a row to the Bulls, Mavs and Pistons despite some big games from Zion Williamson.

23. Miami Heat (11-15)

Last week: 26

The Heat had won four in a row before suffering an 18-point loss to the Jazz. A source says Miami, which ranks 27th in the league in scoring at 106.2 ppg, is considering a trade for Kings forward Nemanja Bjelica in hopes of adding firepower.

24. Chicago Bulls (10-15)

Last week: 25

Zach LaVine is on a tear, averaging 36.5 points over the past four games while making 56 of 97 (.577) from the field and 21 of 35 (.600) from 3-point range.

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (10-15)

Last week: 23

Tough-luck OKC dropped four of five with a three-point loss to the Timberwolves, two overtime losses to the Lakers and then a two-point loss to the Nuggets before breaking through for a win over the Bucks on Sunday.

26. Orlando Magic (10-18)

Last week: 27

Nikola Vucevic scored 42 in a 123-112 win over the Kings. He had 43 points and 19 rebounds in Orlando’s previous win over the Bulls back on Feb. 5.

27. Detroit Pistons (8-19)

Last week: 30

The Pistons have won three of their last four with victories over the Nets, Celtics and Pelicans. In addition to wins over the Nets and Celtics (2), the Pistons also have victories over the Suns, 76ers and Lakers.

28. Cleveland Cavaliers (10-18)

Last week: 24

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff rested Andre Drummond against the Clippers on Sunday as the Cavs lost their seventh in a row. Drummond averaged just 14.3 points and 8.3 rebounds in the previous six games, down from his season averages of 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds.

29. Washington Wizards (7-17)

Last week: 29

The situation is still pretty bleak in our nation’s capital, but Bradley Beal scored 35 in a surprising win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

30. Minnesota Timberwolves (7-20)

Last week: 28

The good news is Karl-Anthony Towns is back after recovering from COVID-19, but the Timberwolves had lost four in a row and six of their last seven before beating the Raptors on Sunday.