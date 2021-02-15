Kings starters Richaun Holmes, Marvin Bagley III questionable against Brooklyn Nets

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III, second from left, pulls in a rebound as Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap, left, and center Nikola Jokic, second from right, defend, near Sacramento center Richaun Holmes, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

The Kings remained relatively healthy over the first couple of months of the season, but now they are dealing with a few minor injury issues.

The status of two starters was in doubt after the Kings listed forward Marvin Bagley III and center Richaun Holmes as questionable for Monday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. Bagley has already missed the past two games due to left calf soreness. Holmes is now experiencing right knee soreness.

Holmes is averaging a career-high 12.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 blocks in his second season for the Kings (12-14), who have lost three in a row. Bagley is averaging 12.5 points and 7.4 rebounds.

Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox was not listed on the team’s injury report for the Nets game. He missed Friday’s loss to the Orlando Magic with a left knee contusion but returned for Sunday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies after being listed as questionable earlier in the day.

The Nets (16-12) have a number of injury concerns of their own. Kevin Durant, a 10-time All-Star and former MVP, will miss at least two games with a left hamstring strain. Nicolas Claxton (knee), Spencer Dinwiddie (knee) and Iman Shumpert (hamstring) are also out. De’Andre Jordan (personal reasons) is probable.