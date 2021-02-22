UC Davis football gearing up for rare spring kickoff as questions abound

Receiver Lance Babb II makes a catch during a practice with the UC Davis football team as they prepare for a spring season.

The action was as crisp as the morning air, punctuated by the sounds of crashing bodies encased in pads and helmets.

The chorus of player-and-coaching cheers of approval reverberated across the football grounds. The UC Davis football team is in full preparation mode for a spring season of unknowns.

There’s a season, or something of a season, on the horizon. And to a man, the Aggies are delighted to have a chance to kickoff and compete.

“People are hyped. The banging of the pads just really signifies that we’re here. Football is back,” UCD senior defensive tackle Bryce Rodgers said. “It’s good to be with my boys, my friends.”

The Aggies are the only regional college program gearing up for spring games. Sacramento State opted out of a spring season to prepare for a fall run, and the presidents of the local junior colleges did the same, much to the angst of players and coaches at American River College, Sacramento City and Sierra College.

UCD is led by coach Dan Hawkins, who defines good cheer and optimism. In any season or era, a football field is his element. He said of football now or any time means, “Hope is a powerful thing.”

Coaches often fret over the next game, getting everyone on board and on the same page. The Aggies don’t know, really, who they’ll play first this spring, or how many games will be played with so many moving COVID-19 parts and issues.

The Aggies control what they can: today, tomorrow, the next day, and then hope for the best. The COVID-19 impact has left sporting programs at all levels scrambling to get in games.

Spring challenges

The Big Sky Conference last fall moved its season to the spring in an effort to get some games in, even if it’s a reduced schedule. Some opted out of the spring schedule to focus on summer and fall, including Northern Colorado, Portland State and Montana and Montana State following Sac State’s lead.

UCD’s scheduled home opener against rival Cal Poly on Feb. 27 has been postponed to March 20 due to COVID-19 concerns on the Poly campus. The UCD opener is at Idaho on March 6, fingers crossed.

Spring ball is a bonus season of sorts. Players will not lose a year of eligibility with the canceled fall season. Aggie players have used the extra time to gobble up school units. It’s become study, football, study and repeat with social hanging out — the norm for people this age — frowned upon in this time of social distance efforts to mitigate the coronavirus spread.

Hawkins laughed in describing how he and his wife, Misti Rae, haven’t gone out much, and how much of the pandemic was similar to “living in a cave.”

On the field, there is no cave setting, just wide-open skies and green fields.

“I love our guys,” the coach said. “That’s the best part of the job. You laugh with them, cry with them. It’s priceless.”

‘I always check up on our guys’

Rodgers is one team captain in the trenches and Kooper Richardson is another, an anchor on the offensive line.

The Folsom High School graduate sports a hearty mullet and matching reddish/auburn goatee. Richardson is as jovial of a big man as you’ll see.

“Just so excited to be preparing for a game and a season,” Richardson said. “We’ve waited a long time.”

Kooper embraces his role of captain. It includes checking in on teammates during a stretch when mental health has been a concern.

“As a captain,” Richardson said, “I always check up on our guys about school, football, their personal life.”

Who plays QB?

UCD for the first time in years does not know who its starting quarterback will be. Hawkins and his offensive coordinator, son Cody Hawkins relish the challenge.

“I just know we have six legit guys that we all feel comfortable with,” Richardson said, sounding like a captain.

The options include local products in sophomore Gunnor Faulk of Christian Brothers High School, freshman Mitchell Dixon of Rio Americano and Hunter Rodrigues of Whitney, redshirt freshmen Trent Tompkins of Fresno and Miles Hastings of San Marcos and freshman Grant Harper of Moraga.

They collectively seek to replace record-setting passer Jake Maier, a three-year starter who seeks a pro future in Canada. UCD has a proven runner in Ulonzo Gilliam, Jr., another team captain. He rushed for 1,298 yards and 11 touchdowns in the 2019 season. He was also a key cog on UCD’s 2018 Big Sky championship team.

The Aggies also have returning stars on defense, including Rodgers on the defensive line and Nick Eaton of Whitney High at linebacker.

Football has evolved, from 3 yards and a cloud of bodies to spread-option fun to navigating COVID-19.

“But it still comes down to blocking and tackling, always,” Richardson said. “That’ll never change.”

Head coach Hawkins summarized with, “It’s great to be out here, for the guys. We all know the mental health concerns of not having activities. We’re getting there. We have a lot of talent, a lot of depth, a lot of experience. We’re trying to be the best version of ourselves. That’s really what you’re trying to do and all we can do with so many uncertainties.”