NBA power rankings: Jazz still No. 1? Nets, Raptors rising while Kings, Rockets fall

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, right, shoots over Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) AP

1. Utah Jazz (24-6)

Last week: 1

You can’t win them all, but the Jazz has come darn close over the past six weeks, winning 20 of 21 before suffering a four-point loss to the Clippers on Friday. Utah’s recent nine-game winning streak included consecutive victories over the Hornets, Pacers, Celtics, Bucks, Heat, 76ers and Clippers.

2. Los Angeles Lakers (22-9)

Last week: 2

Anthony Davis is expected to miss four weeks due to a calf strain and Achilles tendinosis. That’s a huge loss for the Lakers, who have dropped three of their last four as they prepare to play the Wizards on Monday and the Jazz on Wednesday. Good thing LeBron James has broad shoulders because he will have to carry this team for a while.

3. Los Angeles Clippers (22-10)

Last week: 3

The Clippers have lost two of their last three, but consider the competition. They split a two-game set with the Jazz before suffering a four-point loss to the Nets on Sunday.

4. Phoenix Suns (19-10)

Last week: 4

The Suns have been so impressive lately, winning eight of their last 10 and 11 of 13. That stretch includes some nice wins over the Celtics, Bucks and 76ers, and a 31-point beat down of the Grizzlies.

5. Brooklyn Nets (20-12)

Last week: 8

The Nets jump into the top five after winning six in a row despite the absence of Kevin Durant, who is out with a strained hamstring. Kyrie Irving and James Harden led the team to wins over the Suns, Lakers and Clippers over the past six days.

6. Philadelphia 76ers (20-11)

Last week: 5

Joel Embiid posted the first 50-point game of his career in Friday’s win over the Bulls, but then he went 6 of 20 from the field in a loss to the Raptors.

7. Portland Trail Blazers (18-11)

Last week: 6

Damian Lillard is on a roll in Rip City. Over the past four games, he averaged 35.8 points and 12.3 assists. Dame D.O.L.L.A. had 43 points and 16 assists in a win over the Pelicans.

8. San Antonio Spurs (16-11)

Last week: 10

The Spurs’ streak of 22 consecutive playoff appearances ended last season, but coach Gregg Popovich has them right back in the mix this season.

9. Milwaukee Bucks (18-13)

Last week: 9

The Bucks picked up a couple of wins over the Thunder and Kings after losing five in a row. They have gone 3-5 without Jrue Holiday, who has been out since Feb. 6 due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

10. Denver Nuggets (16-14)

Last week: 7

Jamal Murray had a 50-point game in a win over the Cavaliers, but the Nuggets have lost three of their last four. Nikola Jokic was held to 15 points on 5-of-15 shooting in Sunday’s loss to the Hawks.

11. Toronto Raptors (16-15)

Last week: 19

The Raptors are our biggest risers this week, jumping eight spots after winning four in a row and nine of their last 12. Their current winning streak includes two wins over the Bucks and one over the 76ers.

12. Indiana Pacers (15-14)

Last week: 13

Domantas Sabonis posted his third triple-double of the season with 36 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists in Wednesday’s win over the Timberwolves before games against the Rockets and Spurs were postponed.

13. Golden State Warriors (16-15)

Last week: 11

Stephen Curry was held out of Saturday’s loss to the Hornets because he didn’t fell well. In the two previous games, he made 19 of 54 (.352) from the field and 11 of 36 (.305) from 3-point range.

14. Boston Celtics (15-15)

Last week: 12

The Celtics went 10-6 to start the season, but they’ve gone 5-9 since then. Danny Ainge will certainly be looking to add reinforcements before the trade deadline.

15. Dallas Mavericks (13-15)

Last week: 15

The Mavs have won four of their last five with Luka Doncic averaging 37.2 points per game. He had 42 against the Warriors, 46 against the Pelicans and 44 against the Blazers.

16. Memphis Grizzlies (13-13)

Last week: 16

The Grizzlies have played pretty well lately, but they went 5 of 33 from 3-point range in Saturday’s loss to the Suns.

17. New York Knicks (15-16)

Last week: 21

The Knicks jump four spots after winning four of their last five. Julius Randle nearly matched his career high with 44 points in a win over the Hawks.

18. Charlotte Hornets (14-15)

Last week: 14

Terry Rozier averaged 36.0 points while making 23 of 39 (.589) from 3-point range over the past four games.

19. Chicago Bulls (13-16)

Last week: 24

Zach LaVine has made a strong push in his All-Star campaign, becoming the first Bulls player since Michael Jordan to average 30 points per game over a 10-game span.

20. Miami Heat (13-17)

Last week: 23

The Heat held the Lakers to 39.3% shooting in Saturday’s victory and did a nice job on LeBron, who went 7 of 21 from the field and 1 of 8 from 3-point range.

21. New Orleans Pelicans (13-17)

Last week: 22

The Pelicans are coming off an overtime win over the Celtics. They will have a difficult stretch to close out the first half with upcoming games against the Bucks, Spurs, Jazz, Bulls and Heat.

22. Atlanta Hawks (13-17)

Last week: 20

The Hawks pulled off a couple of recent wins over the Celtics and Nuggets, but they’ve lost eight of 11.

23. Orlando Magic (13-18)

Last week: 26

Nikola Vucevic had a triple-double against the Warriors and a 37-point game against the Pistons to help the Magic put together a three-game winning streak.

24. Sacramento Kings (12-18)

Last week: 17

The Kings are getting torched on defense again, allowing 124.3 points per game during their current seven-game losing streak.

25. Washington Wizards (10-17)

Last week: 29

Bradley Beal scored 35, 37, 35 and 37 to help the Wizards win four in a row against the Celtics, Rockets, Nuggets and Blazers.

26. Oklahoma City Thunder (12-18)

Last week: 25

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 to help the Thunder snap a three-game losing streak with a win over the Cavaliers.

27. Houston Rockets (11-17)

Last week: 18

The Rockets are in a freefall after losing seven in a row and now they’re parting ways with DeMarcus Cousins.

28. Detroit Pistons (8-22)

Last week: 27

Jerami Grant had a career-high 43 points in a loss to the Bulls.

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (10-21)

Last week: 28

The Cavs have lost 10 in a row since they eked out a 100-98 win over the Timberwolves way back on Feb. 1.

30. Minnesota Timberwolves (7-24)

Last week: 30

The Timberwolves fired coach Ryan Saunders on Sunday and immediately hired Raptors assistant Chris Finch to replace him.