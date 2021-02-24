Sources: Glenn Robinson III faces uncertain future with Kings as guarantee date nears

Sacramento Kings forward Glenn Robinson III (30), right, is fouled by New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) during the first half of the NBA game Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Glenn Robinson III was still away from the team when the Kings visited the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday and it was not clear if he would return.

Sources with knowledge of the situation told The Sacramento Bee Robinson’s future with the team is uncertain as the deadline for nonguaranteed contracts approaches. Robinson was anticipating his release, but the team had not communicated its intentions as of Tuesday night, sources said.

Players must be waived by Wednesday to ensure they clear waivers before Saturday, the deadline for nonguaranteed salaries to become guaranteed. However, Robinson’s situation might be complicated by the fact that he is suffering from a knee injury. Under the collective bargaining agreement, a player who is waived while injured is entitled to his full base compensation until such time as the player is healthy enough to play.

The team said Robinson was out due to right knee soreness when the Kings visited the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. When they played the Milwaukee Bucks the next day, coach Luke Walton said Robinson was not with the team due to a personal issue.

Walton reiterated that Robinson was away from the team for personal seasons prior to Tuesday’s 127-118 loss to the Nets when Marshall Harris of CBS13 asked if the team planned to release Robinson.

“That’s not my understanding of what is going on,” Walton said. “I’ve been told that it’s personal matters, and when it comes to personal matters I don’t really pry. I’m very big on us being close and open, but I also respect everybody and what people are going through. … My understanding is it’s been personal reasons and that’s why he’s not with our team.”

Robinson, 27, came to the Kings as a free agent following a breakout stint with the Golden State Warriors last season. He averaged 12.9 points and 4.7 rebounds in 48 games for the Warriors before being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Kings signed Robinson in November, bringing him to Sacramento on a one-year, $2 million minimum deal with a partial guarantee. He has appeared in 23 games for the Kings, averaging 5.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 16.0 minutes per game. He is shooting 42.4% from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range.

The Kings brought Robinson in to compete for the backup small forward spot behind Harrison Barnes. Robinson held down that role over the first 30 games, but going forward the Kings might want to create more opportunities for 23-year-old DaQuan Jeffries, who has impressed with his strength, length and athleticism since returning from an ankle injury.