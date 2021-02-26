Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton doubtful against Detroit Pistons due to calf injury

Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) waits for inbound ball during a game at the Golden 1 Center on Friday, Jan 8, 2021 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

The Kings have lost nine in a row going into Friday’s game against the Detroit Pistons — their longest losing streak sine 2009 — and now it appears they have lost rookie standout Tyrese Haliburton as well.

Haliburton is not expected to play when the Kings (12-20) play the Pistons (9-23) at Little Caesars Arena on Friday. He will be listed as doubtful due to left calf soreness, the team said.

Haliburton, the No. 12 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Iowa State, has emerged as a leading candidate for Rookie of the Year. He is averaging 13.2 points, 5.4 assists and 3.6 assists while shooting 49.6% from the field and 43.3% from 3-point range.

Over the past three games against the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks, Haliburton averaged 21.0 points, 7.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds. He matched his career high with 23 points against the Bucks and Nets before posting 17 points in Thursday’s 140-121 loss to the Knicks.