Hield eclipses Curry as fastest to 1,000; unsure about defending crown in 3-Point Contest

Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton calls play in the second quarter during a game at Golden 1 Center on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Kings guard Buddy Hield said he had not decided if he will defend his 3-Point Contest championship at All-Star Weekend after reaching another career milestone in Sunday’s 127-126 loss to the Charlotte Hornets at Golden 1 Center.

Hield scored a season-high 30 points and eclipsed Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry as the fastest player in NBA history to make 1,000 3-pointers. The Bahamian sharpshooter reached the milestone in 350 games, easily outpacing Curry (369), Klay Thompson (372) and Damian Lillard (385).

“It’s humbling to be one of the guys that’s the first to 1,000,” Hield said. “Being in college, watching guys like Steph and Ray Allen and the greats at shooting the 3 ball … those are guys that set paths for us in this generation, him and Reggie Miller and all those guys that were long before us.

“I’m grateful. I’m thankful. For a kid from the Bahamas to be able to get that milestone, it’s a humbling experience and I just hope I keep on inspiring kids in the Caribbean and around the world, especially international kids around the world so that somebody can come and beat the record soon.”

Hield went down with an injury after rolling his right ankle late in the fourth quarter against the Hornets, but he returned to the game and insisted he would be ready for Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Hield said he has been invited to defend his crown in the 3-point Contest at the NBA All-Star Game on March 7 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, but he has not decided if he will participate. Hield defeated Devin Booker and Davis Bertans in the finals to win the 3-Point Contest last year at All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

“Do you think I should go defend it?” Hield asked. “I don’t know yet. I’ll be honest. I’ve been having mixed emotions, you know, COVID rules and, especially, I don’t have no time with my family. Just trying to see how the COVID rules and how the boundaries are set up, so no clear-cut yes yet. I’ll just see in the next couple days.”

Hield is shooting a career-low 36.9% from 3-point range, but he ranks third in the NBA with 128 3-point goals this season, trailing only Curry and Lillard. Hield now has 1,001 career 3-pointers. He made 148 as a rookie, 176 in his second season, 278 in his third season and 271 last season. He is on pace for 271 this season despite his struggles and the shortened 72-game schedule.