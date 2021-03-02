‘This will be such a thrill’: Raiders’ Derek Carr will utter famous words at NASCAR event

Derek Carr is headed to the race track.

No, he is not giving up football to compete against NASCAR stars Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano and Kurt Busch.

Instead, the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback and former Fresno State star will take command on the race track and utter those most famous words “Gentlemen, start your engines” just before the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday. The race begins at 12:30 p.m. PST.

“This will be such a thrill to have the chance to bring the NASCAR Cup Series cars to life,” Carr said in a news release. “I know there have been a long list of luminaries who have served in this role, and it’s pretty cool to join them. I’m sure it’s going to be exhilarating once those cars fire up.”

Las Vegas @Raiders Quarterback @derekcarrqb will deliver the most famous words in motorsports prior to the start of the #Pennzoil400! #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/vtyPHAgI3U — Las Vegas Motor Speedway (@LVMotorSpeedway) March 2, 2021

Raiders coach Jon Gruden — then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach — was the honorary starter for the NASCAR Gatorade Duel #1 in 2005 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Other sports figures will be in Las Vegas to also get things started this weekend.

Buffalo Bills running back Antonio Williams will announce Friday’s Bucked Up 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race and Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles will say those words before Saturday’s Alsco Uniform 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

The Pennzoil 400 is sold out.

Carr will join rap star Pitbull, TV comedian Kevin James and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as grand marshals for Cup races this season.