LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol out; Kings face what’s left of Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Marco Gasol will be out and a couple of key reserves are questionable when what’s left of the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Kings on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center.

James was officially ruled out Wednesday due to left ankle soreness. The four-time MVP will miss his first game of the season. James has played through soreness recently, but the Lakers (24-12) chose to rest him on the second night of a back-to-back in their final game before the All-Star break. James had 38 points in 38 minutes in a loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

Davis has been out since Feb. 14 due to a right calf strain. Gasol will miss his second game under NBA health and safety protocols.

Kyle Kuzma and Alex Caruso are questionable against the Kings. Kuzma missed Tuesday’s game with a right heel contusion. Caruso played Tuesday, but he was listed on the injury report Wednesday with neck spasms.

The Kings (13-21) will be shorthanded as well. Tyrese Haliburton, the two-time reigning Western Conference Rookie of the Month, will miss his second game with left calf soreness. Kings coach Luke Walton said Haliburton will also be out when Sacramento wraps up the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.

Buddy Hield is questionable due to a sprained right ankle. Hield injured the ankle in the late stages of Sunday’s 127-126 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Jabari Parker is questionable after being out due to health and safety protocols. Hassan Whiteside is still out under the protocol plan.