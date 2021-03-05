What lesson Las Vegas Raiders GM Mike Mayock learned in the past in NFL free agency

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. AP

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said they plan to be active in free agency.

But that doesn’t mean they plan on striking it rich with a premier talent on the first day of the NFL’s new league year in less than two weeks.

It is all about patience for Mayock.

“I think there is going to be a lot of depth in the free agency market this particular year,” he said Wednesday. “I think there are going to be more veterans out there on the market. Would we take a shot at a high-level player or two? Sure, if we believed in the person and had the money available. I think we’ll be active in free agency. I don’t know if it will be day one, week one or month one, but at some point, I would expect us to try and fill some holes in free agency.”

The NFL’s free agency period begins March 17. Just like other teams, the Raiders will see who will be on the market after the franchise tag window ends March 9.

If there is one thing that Mayock has learned, it’s signings that makes sense for the team in free agency and the draft.

“I want us to be really solid,” he said. “I want us to make good decisions both in free agency and the draft. We have to be smarter in free agency, better in free agency and we have to complement that with a really solid draft.”

The Raiders reportedly will release guard Gabe Jackson, freeing up space and putting Las Vegas at nearly $4 million in cap space, according to Over The Cap.

The Raiders already released wide receiver Tyrell Williams, who reportedly reached a one year, $6.2 million deal with the Detroit Lions on Wednesday.

Mayock believes many teams will be making moves to free up cap space ahead of free agency, but he knows there is work to be done.

The Raiders were busy last season in free agency, signing linebackers Nick Kwiatkoski and Cory Littleton, along with defensive end Carl Nassib, safety Jeff Heath, defensive tackle Maliek Collins, tight end Jason Witten, quarterback Marcus Mariota, wide receiver Nelson Agholor and safety Damarious Randall.

Collins and Littleton had a subpar season. Randall was cut before the season.

The right decisions will have to be made in this free agency and in the draft if the Raiders want to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Mayock recognizes that.

“What gets me excited though is trying to apply what we learned last year, trying to get better and more than anything you guys remember what we talked about Day 1 when I walked in this building,” Mayock said. “We talked about foundation players and what’s a Raider fit. And that’s what we want this year, both in free agency and draft. We want to bring the right fit of person into this building and we want to create something special and we think we’re getting close.

“But no excuses, we’re nowhere near there and we have to get a lot better.”