Rick Adelman, Yolanda Griffith join Kings great Chris Webber as Hall of Fame finalists

Sacramento Kings coach Rick Adelman, center, is mobbed by his players at Arco Arena in Sacramento, Calif., after the Kings defeated the Orlando Magic 112 -100, marking Adelman’s 500th career coaching victory, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2001. Left to right are Vlade Divac, of Yugoslavia, Jabari Smith, Chris Webber, Mateen Cleaves and Doug Christie. (AP Photo/Steve Yeater) ASSOCIATED PRESS

If Kings great Chris Webber finally takes his place in the Hall of Fame this year, he might have the company of a robust Sacramento contingent as he makes his way to Springfield, Massachusetts, for enshrinement in September.

Webber, former Kings coach Rick Adelman and Monarchs legend Yolanda Griffith were named finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Tuesday. Adelman and Griffith are first-time finalists for induction. Webber is a finalist for the fifth time after coming up short the past four years.

Webber, Adelman and Griffith were among nine players and five coaches named as finalists for induction as part of the Class of 2021. Others include Leta Andrews, Chris Bosh, Michael Cooper, Tim Hardaway, Lauren Jackson, Marques Johnson, Paul Pierce, Marianne Stanley, Ben Wallace, Jay Wright and Marianne Stanley.

Bill Russell, who was enshrined as a player in 1975, is now up for induction as a coach. He became the first Black head coach in NBA history after Boston Celtics coaching legend Red Auerbach retired in 1966. Russell led the Celtics to the 1968 NBA championship in his second season as player-coach, making him the first Black coach to win an NBA title.

Russell compiled a 341-290 (.540) record in eight seasons with the Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics and Kings. Russell went 17-41 in 58 games with the Kings in 1987-88, his last stop as an NBA coach.

Adelman amassed a 1,042-749 (.582) record in 23 seasons as a head coach in the NBA, leading his teams to the playoffs 16 times. He ranks ninth all-time in career wins with two 60-win seasons and 11 50-win seasons. He reached 200 wins in 288 games, which was a record at the time.

Adelman guided the Portland Trail Blazers to the NBA Finals in 1990 and 1992. He led the Kings to the brink of an NBA championship before they were ousted by the Los Angeles Lakers in the controversial 2002 Western Conference finals.

Adelman coached the All-Star Game three times. He coached several Hall of Fame players during his career, including Vlade Divac, Clyde Drexler, Tracy McGrady, Yao Ming, Dikembe Mutombo, Chris Mullen and Drazen Petrovic. Webber hopes to add his name to that list.

Webber was a high school phenom who was named McDonald’s All-American Game MVP, Michigan’s Mr. Basketball and the Naismith Prep Player of the Year in 1991. He went to the Final Four with Michigan’s famous “Fab Five” teams in 1992 and 1993 and was named NBA Rookie of the Year in 1994.

Webber went on to become a five-time NBA All-Star. He was an All-NBA First Team selection in 2001 and a three-time All-NBA Second Team selection. He led the league in rebounding in 1998-99 and averaged more than 20 points per game for nine consecutive seasons from 1994 to 2003.

Webber enjoyed his best years in Sacramento from 1998 to 2005. In seven seasons with the Kings, he averaged 23.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

Griffith was a seven-time WNBA All-Star and a two-time Olympic gold medalist. In 1999, she was named WNBA MVP and Defensive Player of the Year. In 2005, she led the now-defunct Sacramento Monarchs to the WNBA championship.

Griffith was named to the WNBA’s All-Decade Team in 2006 and was recognized as one of the top 20 players in the league’s 20-year history in 2016.