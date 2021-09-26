Check out legendary Raiders coach Tom Flores receive his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring

Fresno-born and Sanger High alum Tom Flores received his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring during halftime of Sunday’s Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins game.

His Super Bowl winning quarterback Jim Plunkett presented Flores with his ring.

The former Sanger High/Fresno City College/University of Pacific standout was joined by former teammates and players from a career with the Raiders that spanned seven seasons as a player, eight as an assistant and nine as the head coach.

Flores was enshrined in the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on Aug 8.

Tom Flores is being honored at halftime here ⁦@AllegiantStadm⁩ pic.twitter.com/J012jmXyb0 — Tony Cordasco (@TonyDasco) September 26, 2021

Flores’ grandson, Brian, performed the national anthem prior to Sunday’s game at Allegiant Stadium. Brian Flores is New York-based actor who has starred on Broadway and around the country in theatrical and television productions.

Sanger welcomed home Flores on Sept. 18, celebrating his enshrinement with at least 1,500 rooting for him during his big hometown day.

Flores coached his last game as a Raider in December 1987.