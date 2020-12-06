Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

College Sports

UC Davis basketball teams cancel games indefinitely due to COVID-19 restrictions

UC Davis athletic director Kevin Blue announced the suspension of basketball games due to COVID-19 concerns.
UC Davis athletic director Kevin Blue announced the suspension of basketball games due to COVID-19 concerns. Lezlie Sterling lsterling@sacbee.com

The UC Davis men’s and women’s basketball teams will pause games indefinitely to follow Yolo County’s new health order.

Athletic director Kevin Blue announced the suspension on Saturday in anticipation of the stricter COVID-19 restrictions imposed at the beginning Sunday.

The women’s team’s games Sunday at home against Fresno Pacific and Tuesday at Sacramento State are canceled. The players haven’t participated since their season-opening game on Nov. 25, a home win over San Francisco.

The men’s team, which beat William Jessup at home on Friday, will not play at California Baptist on Tuesday.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Profile Image of Molly Burke
Molly Burke
Molly Burke is a summer reporting intern for The Sacramento Bee. She is studying journalism and political science at Northwestern University, while covering crime and business for the city desk of The Daily Northwestern.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service