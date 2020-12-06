UC Davis basketball teams cancel games indefinitely due to COVID-19 restrictions

UC Davis athletic director Kevin Blue announced the suspension of basketball games due to COVID-19 concerns. lsterling@sacbee.com

The UC Davis men’s and women’s basketball teams will pause games indefinitely to follow Yolo County’s new health order.

Athletic director Kevin Blue announced the suspension on Saturday in anticipation of the stricter COVID-19 restrictions imposed at the beginning Sunday.

The women’s team’s games Sunday at home against Fresno Pacific and Tuesday at Sacramento State are canceled. The players haven’t participated since their season-opening game on Nov. 25, a home win over San Francisco.

The men’s team, which beat William Jessup at home on Friday, will not play at California Baptist on Tuesday.