Sacramento's Natalie Gulbis withdraws from celebrity golf tournament

Natalie Gulbis withdrew her name Sunday from the American Century Championship due to an undisclosed family emergency, according to a tournament spokesman.

Gulbis, a Sacramento native who was on the comeback trail after a third back surgery, made the cut in an LPGA tournament for the first time since 2015 in April. She has failed to make the cut in her last four tournaments.

“We hope the best for her and that the situation isn’t too serious,” said Phil Weidinger, the tournament’s public relations director.

Prior to pulling out, Gulbis had said she looked forward to accomplishing a career goal of hers and competing in the Lake Tahoe celebrity golf tournament that she used to watch with her parents as a junior golfer.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

“We’re going to miss not having her, quite frankly, because there was a lot of interest in her being here,” Weidinger said, citing her connection to the area and the tournament.

The American Century Championship will feature three-time tournament champion Mark Mulder, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former 49ers Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Steve Young.

Harrah's Tahoe sportsbook director Dave Cudney lists Mulder as the favorite to win the tournament, which begins Friday in Lake Tahoe, with 5-2 odds.