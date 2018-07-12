The best Tahoe celebrity golf pairings, from Steph and Dell Curry to Barkley and C-Webb

Last year’s American Century Championship ended with Dell Curry jumping face first into Lake Tahoe after losing a bet to his son, three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry.
This year’s wager is still up in the air.
“I’ve got scouting reports out on him, we played together yesterday, didn’t play together today and we’re in the same group tomorrow,” Stephen Curry told reporters at Thursday’s ACC news conference. “We might have to do some hard negotiating tonight at the house to see what the bet will be because his game is a lot better than it was.”
The father-and-son duo will compete alongside Basketball Hall of Famer Ray Allen during the first round of the 29th annual celebrity golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe, but this group isn’t the only one of interest to follow on Friday.
▪ Also teeing off together will be the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame trio of Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz. However, the ACC won’t be the first time they’ve all competed together, as they all pitched in the same rotation for the Atlanta Braves from 1993 to ’99.
▪ The pattern of Hall of Fame trios also continues with a group of former NFL All-Pro running backs Marcus Allen, Jerome Bettis and Terrell Davis.
▪ Ex-Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, who is second behind former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder as a 2-1 favorite to win the tournament, is paired with Green Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the recently retired Carson Palmer.
▪ On the opposite end of the spectrum is Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, who is listed as having a 6,000-to-1 shot at capturing the tournament title by Harrah’s Tahoe sportsbook director Dave Cudney. Barkley will be paired with former Kings All-Star Chris Webber.
▪ Other former and current athletes of note include former 49ers teammates Jerry Rice and Steve Young, former Raiders teammates Charles Woodson and Tim Brown, 2018 Super Bowl winning coach Doug Pederson and Kings swingman Vince Carter.
For a complete list of the first-round pairings, which include 92 players, visit the official ACC website.
