Missed dunks, big sombreros and a caddie crossover: Curry is all smiles in Tahoe

Just when you thought Steph Curry couldn’t get any happier...

The 30-year-old two-time MVP is fresh off back-to-back NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, who just signed All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins to a one-year deal (creating a team so strong, some say it has “broken” the league, though others disagree).

But the NBA season is over and it’s goofing off time. Curry is one of an abundance of celebrities partaking in a celebrity golf tournament, the American Century Championship, this weekend at Lake Tahoe.

The event started Friday at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. Curry, who is partnered with his father Dell Curry, appears to already be having a blast.

For the record, Curry — who is a fairly active golfer — finished Friday’s first round tied for eighth place, seven points behind leader Joe Pavelski of the San Jose Sharks.

The round 1 scores are in. What are y’alls predictions for round 2? #ACCGolf pic.twitter.com/R4Wr5Hwnzr — American Century Championship (@ACChampionship) July 13, 2018

A day earlier, Curry invited a heckling spectator who yelled “brick three” to try a bunker shot himself during a practice round.

“I heard him, I dropped my 60-degree wedge and asked for an extra ball,” Curry told media. “I threw it back in the sand and told him to come out of the crowd and hit the shot. He air-mailed it probably 80 yards into the grandstands. So, it’s not as easy as it looks out there.”

As most things are these days, celebrity high jinks like Curry’s are best documented on Twitter. Highlights include Curry dunking (or at least, trying to) on a portable hoop and getting crossed over on the grass by his own caddie.