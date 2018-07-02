'The 3rd Splash Brother': DeMarcus Cousins' deal with Warriors has NBA fans talking

DeMarcus Cousins is returning to Northern California — but not in the uniform he once wore.
Cousins, who played for the Kings for 6 1/2 seasons before being traded after last year's All-Star Game, has agreed to a one-year, $5.3 million deal to join the Golden State Warriors, The Bee's Jason Jones reports.
The 27-year-old forward-center was a three-time All-Star with the Kings. The New Orleans Pelicans forward was set to make his fourth appearance in the NBA's midseason event before suffering a season-ending injury to his left Achilles' tendon in January.
One of Cousins' future teammates has already tweeted out his excitement, welcoming "The 3rd Splash Brother" to the Warriors.
The 3rd splash Brother . Let’s go @boogiecousins— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 3, 2018
Reaction to Cousins' deal spread quickly on social media. Numerous people weren't happy with the news:
My response to the Golden State Warriors signing DeMarcus Cousins. pic.twitter.com/zfmhUzBdJ2— Papa Bear (@RyanMcBain) July 3, 2018
Lebron watching the Lakers sign Javale McGee when he could have been teammates with Demarcus Cousins pic.twitter.com/p9sqpp1PyG— (@donlapidos) July 3, 2018
PG: Stephen Curry— Tactics (@CG_Tactics) July 3, 2018
SG: Klay Thompson
SF: Kevin Durant
PF: Draymond Green
C: DeMarcus Cousins
Why NBA... is this your idea of entertainment???
Once again an elite NBA player takes less money to join a better team and fans will crush that. Would you rather they JUST cared about the dollar? #boogie— Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) July 3, 2018
SO YOU TELLING ME THE NBA LET DEMARCUS COUSINS SIGN WITH THE WARRIORS BUT WOULDN’T LET CHRIS PAUL SIGN WITH THE LAKERS!?— JULY 21 (@Rnew_1k) July 3, 2018
NBA YOU ARE SO TERRIBLE!!! WHAT HAPPENED TO COMPETITION? JUST GET RID OF CONFERENCES! Warriors got DeMarcus Cousins!!! #NBAFreeAgency— Shaun Bellamy (@KingZulu1231) July 3, 2018
I love DeMarcus Cousins and Kevin Durant teaming up to chase a title. It's an inspiration to deeply insecure people everywhere.— Michael Baumann (@MJ_Baumann) July 3, 2018
Others say the signing isn't that surprising, given the injury Cousins suffered this past season:
It should be noted: DeMarcus Cousins is coming off an Achilles tear, the worst injury an NBA player can have, and won't be ready to play until sometime during the season. This isn't like the Warriors got a healthy Boogie to take the tax-MLE. A move they had to make, but still.— Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) July 3, 2018
For anyone bashing DeMarcus Cousins saying it isn't fair for him to join the Warriors, think about this:— Cody Taylor (@CodyTaylorNBA) July 3, 2018
He suffered a torn Achilles six months before possibly signing a max deal. He just signed for $5.3 million.
*That* isn't fair ...
I hate talkin basketball wit people that don’t know nothin bout it Demarcus cousins tore his Achilles he barely gone play next year— Official (@ErvGotti_) July 3, 2018
does anyone realize Demarcus Cousins tore his Achilles Tendon last season or nah?— Manny Gallegos Jr. (@MannyGallegosJr) July 3, 2018
Then there are the NBA followers who point to the financial part of the deal:
Just a small list of players who now make more then Demarcus Cousins. Read a couple of the names for a good laugh pic.twitter.com/wFmewMUYbq— Drew Kiphart (@DrewKiphart) July 3, 2018
This week on Desperate Housewives: NBA Championship Edition. Demarcus Cousins who could be getting a max contract instead takes a 1 year $5.3 Million to sign with Golden State.— Darren Grosko (@PryFly4aWiteGuy) July 3, 2018
demarcus cousins can't possibly afford a home in the bay area with that contract— RR (@robertnotryan) July 3, 2018
