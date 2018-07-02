New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins, top, and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green battle for a loose ball Dec. 4, 2017, in New Orleans. Cousins and Green will be teammates with Golden State.
New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins, top, and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green battle for a loose ball Dec. 4, 2017, in New Orleans. Cousins and Green will be teammates with Golden State. Gerald Herbert Associated Press file
New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins, top, and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green battle for a loose ball Dec. 4, 2017, in New Orleans. Cousins and Green will be teammates with Golden State. Gerald Herbert Associated Press file

Basketball

'The 3rd Splash Brother': DeMarcus Cousins' deal with Warriors has NBA fans talking

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

July 02, 2018 06:59 PM

DeMarcus Cousins is returning to Northern California — but not in the uniform he once wore.

Cousins, who played for the Kings for 6 1/2 seasons before being traded after last year's All-Star Game, has agreed to a one-year, $5.3 million deal to join the Golden State Warriors, The Bee's Jason Jones reports.

The 27-year-old forward-center was a three-time All-Star with the Kings. The New Orleans Pelicans forward was set to make his fourth appearance in the NBA's midseason event before suffering a season-ending injury to his left Achilles' tendon in January.

One of Cousins' future teammates has already tweeted out his excitement, welcoming "The 3rd Splash Brother" to the Warriors.

Reaction to Cousins' deal spread quickly on social media. Numerous people weren't happy with the news:

Others say the signing isn't that surprising, given the injury Cousins suffered this past season:

Then there are the NBA followers who point to the financial part of the deal:

  Comments  