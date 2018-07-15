Watch Warriors guard Stephen Curry jump into Lake Tahoe after losing bet

Golden State Warriors’ guard Stephen Curry hopped into Lake Tahoe after losing a bet to father Dell Curry in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

Beers, boats and bets: Why Stephen Curry had to take a 'refreshing' dip in Lake Tahoe

By Angel Guerrero

aguerrero@sacbee.com

July 15, 2018 05:01 PM

STATELINE, Nev.

Three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry put new meaning to his “Splash Brother” nickname Sunday at Edgewood Tahoe.

The Golden State Warriors guard went diving into Lake Tahoe, grabbed a beer from a nearby spectator’s boat and leaped off the top of it in front of hundreds of cheering fans and one satisfied father.

Dell Curry won a bet against his son in what looks to have become a yearly loser-jumps-in-the-lake tradition in the American Century Championship.

“It’s pretty cold, but ... it’s kind of refreshing,” Stephen Curry said after getting out of the water with his 30-year-old caddie, Bryant Barr.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo won the event with a score of 71, ending the three-year winning streak held by former major league pitcher Mark Mulder, who finished in second place with a 68.

As for the Curry father-son duo, the wager was simple: If the two-time NBA MVP could beat his father, a former NBA 3-point specialist, by more than 20 points in the 29th annual three-day celebrity golf tournament, which uses the Stableford scoring system, he’d make his father go swimming in the lake for the second year in a row.

However, Dell Curry won the wager and finished in a tie for 30th place with 32 points, two more points than he needed. He got an assist from his son after the two-time NBA MVP failed to get a birdie on the 18th and final hole to end with a score of 50 and in a tie for 11th place.

This fatherly revenge comes a year after Stephen Curry ended last year’s tournament in fourth place with 60 points.

“Might as well get into Lake Tahoe if I came here this far,” Stephen Curry said. “I just didn’t like the way it ended, so I’ve gotta get my game right for next year.”

