Why Vince Carter's first celebrity golf tournament was better than some NBA stars

NBA swingman Vince Carter was the oldest player in the league last season. This weekend, he was into a new swing.

The 41-year-old Carter, currently a free agent after playing in 58 games for the Kings in 2017-18, played in the American Century Championship for the first time and finished in 73rd place with a minus-27 in the event’s modified Stableford scoring system.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo won the 29th annual celebrity golf tournament for the first time with a score of 71, ending the three-year reign by former major league pitcher Mark Mulder, who finished second with 68 points.

Finishing one spot ahead of Carter at Edgewood Tahoe was another former Kings star. Chris Webber — playing for the fifth time overall and first since 2006, according to Weidinger Public Relations — tied for 71st place with actor Ray Romano. Their score was minus-26.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Of the eight players in the tournament with NBA experience, Carter’s score was not the worst. That honor goes to Charles Barkley, who has finished at or near the bottom in nearly all of his 23 appearances at the tournament. The Basketball Hall of Famer scored a minus-93 to finish in last place for the second consecutive year and seventh time overall. It’s not much of a surprise, seeing as Barkley came into the tournament with 6,000-to-1 odds.

Ray Allen, who will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in September, had the best showing among NBA players. With a score of 66, he tied for third place with San Jose Sharks center Joe Pavelski.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who was fourth overall last year, finished tied for 11th place with a 50 — and a dip in Lake Tahoe. As for others with NBA ties:

▪ Vinny Del Negro, a 12-year NBA veteran who spent his first two seasons with the Kings, had 46 points and finished in 17th place.

▪ Dell Curry, a 3-point specialist who spent 16 seasons in the league, tied for 30th with 32 points.

▪ Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry finished one spot below Carter, tying for 74th place with a score of minus-30.