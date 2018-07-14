Here’s why sports stars like Steph Curry and Aaron Rodgers are goofing off in Tahoe

Veteran NFL kicker Robbie Gould cheered on as a fan chugged beer Saturday afternoon, yards away from the waters of Lake Tahoe.

The fan had lost a bet when Gould nailed a tough out-of-bounds shot during the American Century Championship, a celebrity golf tournament.

A bit earlier, three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry did some imbibing of his own — fans cheered as the Golden State Warriors point guard, between rounds, borrowed beer from a spectator (a woman who shared few details about the experience, except to say that it was a Corona).

Also populated with celebrities including A-list actors, the ACC at Edgewood Tahoe is where world-class athletes — from active competitors to longtime Hall of Famers, and a lot of 49ers — go to goof off for a weekend in the summer.

For a golf tournament, there sure was quite a bit of extracurricular activity happening out on the greens and fairways. Here’s some more silly antics from Thursday through Saturday, courtesy of social media.

Some folks on Twitter noted an improved swing by NBA legend and current TV analyst Charles Barkley, who ended with a not-so-stunning score of -91 last year at Tahoe.

Charles Barkley's golf swing is looking even better this summer...he's coming off a -91 (that's not good) last year in Tahoe https://t.co/zvIVfynw6p pic.twitter.com/vHdA6GGXVU — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) July 14, 2018

Prior to his Corona refreshment, Curry put on a dunk exhibition on portable hoops set up along the edge of the fairway. Or at least, he tried to.

#TahoeSteph is back and almost took down the rim pic.twitter.com/DgLDNR4nvc — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 13, 2018

Meanwhile, retired NFL running back Reggie Bush tried his luck from longer range.

Nice shot @ReggieBush! It's not everyday you shoot hoops at a golf course on the beach! Only at #accgolf in #tahoesouth! pic.twitter.com/hRGwcmdxfn — Harveys Tahoe (@harveystahoe) July 14, 2018

More Curry-watch: After sinking a medium-length putt, Curry let loose with a shimmy.

My boy @StephenCurry30 with the shot boy! Asked him for the shimmy if he made it and he did not disappoint #stephcurry pic.twitter.com/PKkQyIn5zO — Dustin Skipworth (@LordSkipworth) July 14, 2018

And, as he did last year, the two-time league MVP took some deep passes from Packers star QB Aaron Rodgers in their downtime.

Rodgers also threw a deep one into the lake, where an enthusiastic spectator leapt from the back of a boat to make an impressive snag.

Best thing I saw on the internet today @AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/5YDVNrSEpn — Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) July 14, 2018

One video on Twitter shows Arizona Cardinals cornerback pull in clutch one-hander on a small, Nerf-esque football that appears to have been thrown to him from out of nowhere.

After one-time Super Bowl champion QB Trent Dilfer nailed a long putt, a fan who doubted him ended up on the losing side of yet another friendly wager. Dilfer playfully chased the shirtless man into the lake, where he briefly trod water before earning multiple high-fives.

Behind the scenes at the @ACChampionship: Don’t bet against @DilfersDimes! Yesterday the former @Ravens QB made a long putt, and the #ACCgolf fan who doubted him made good on their wager by jumping in the lake. pic.twitter.com/tfTl0KDYPn — American Century (@AmericanCentury) July 13, 2018

The ACC concludes with its final round Sunday in Tahoe.