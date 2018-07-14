Here’s why sports stars like Steph Curry and Aaron Rodgers are goofing off in Tahoe

Veteran NFL kicker Robbie Gould cheered on as a fan chugged beer Saturday afternoon, yards away from the waters of Lake Tahoe.
The fan had lost a bet when Gould nailed a tough out-of-bounds shot during the American Century Championship, a celebrity golf tournament.
A bit earlier, three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry did some imbibing of his own — fans cheered as the Golden State Warriors point guard, between rounds, borrowed beer from a spectator (a woman who shared few details about the experience, except to say that it was a Corona).
Also populated with celebrities including A-list actors, the ACC at Edgewood Tahoe is where world-class athletes — from active competitors to longtime Hall of Famers, and a lot of 49ers — go to goof off for a weekend in the summer.
For a golf tournament, there sure was quite a bit of extracurricular activity happening out on the greens and fairways. Here’s some more silly antics from Thursday through Saturday, courtesy of social media.
Some folks on Twitter noted an improved swing by NBA legend and current TV analyst Charles Barkley, who ended with a not-so-stunning score of -91 last year at Tahoe.
Prior to his Corona refreshment, Curry put on a dunk exhibition on portable hoops set up along the edge of the fairway. Or at least, he tried to.
Meanwhile, retired NFL running back Reggie Bush tried his luck from longer range.
More Curry-watch: After sinking a medium-length putt, Curry let loose with a shimmy.
And, as he did last year, the two-time league MVP took some deep passes from Packers star QB Aaron Rodgers in their downtime.
Rodgers also threw a deep one into the lake, where an enthusiastic spectator leapt from the back of a boat to make an impressive snag.
One video on Twitter shows Arizona Cardinals cornerback pull in clutch one-hander on a small, Nerf-esque football that appears to have been thrown to him from out of nowhere.
After one-time Super Bowl champion QB Trent Dilfer nailed a long putt, a fan who doubted him ended up on the losing side of yet another friendly wager. Dilfer playfully chased the shirtless man into the lake, where he briefly trod water before earning multiple high-fives.
The ACC concludes with its final round Sunday in Tahoe.
