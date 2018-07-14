Gridiron to 9-iron: 49ers, past and present, well represented at Tahoe golf event

They’ve passed, caught and kicked the pigskin, but how well do they fare swinging the irons?

The 49ers are well represented in Lake Tahoe this weekend. A total of six former and current San Francisco players are competing in the 29th annual American Century Championship, which includes 86 other celebrities.

The Tahoe event is largely a place for good-spirited fun and laughter. But one of those six may have a chance to capture the title during Sunday’s final round.

One-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Trent Dilfer, who is tied for fourth place with a total score of 43, leads a list of competitors with red-and-gold ties. Rounding out the list are current kicker Robbie Gould (24), Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (12), former wide receiver Jerry Rice (five), former quarterback Steve Young (-4) and former running back Reggie Bush (-28).

Dilfer, who trails San Jose Sharks captain Joe Pavelski (48), established his place in the celebrity golf tournament standings after a 70 score in the first round on Friday and a 74 total on Saturday at Edgewood Tahoe.

“I gave away points, but I was proud of myself,” Dilfer said. “I hung in there, I had fun, I really enjoyed the walk, my body felt pretty good, which I said yesterday, my biggest challenge is walking 54 holes. So I felt good about that, and I’m going to go try and chase him (Pavelski) down.”