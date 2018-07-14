Watch current, former 49ers’ players tee off at American Century Championship

Gridiron to 9-iron: 49ers, past and present, well represented at Tahoe golf event

By Angel Guerrero

aguerrero@sacbee.com

July 14, 2018 04:33 PM

Stateline, Nev.

They’ve passed, caught and kicked the pigskin, but how well do they fare swinging the irons?

The 49ers are well represented in Lake Tahoe this weekend. A total of six former and current San Francisco players are competing in the 29th annual American Century Championship, which includes 86 other celebrities.

The Tahoe event is largely a place for good-spirited fun and laughter. But one of those six may have a chance to capture the title during Sunday’s final round.

One-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Trent Dilfer, who is tied for fourth place with a total score of 43, leads a list of competitors with red-and-gold ties. Rounding out the list are current kicker Robbie Gould (24), Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (12), former wide receiver Jerry Rice (five), former quarterback Steve Young (-4) and former running back Reggie Bush (-28).

Dilfer, who trails San Jose Sharks captain Joe Pavelski (48), established his place in the celebrity golf tournament standings after a 70 score in the first round on Friday and a 74 total on Saturday at Edgewood Tahoe.

“I gave away points, but I was proud of myself,” Dilfer said. “I hung in there, I had fun, I really enjoyed the walk, my body felt pretty good, which I said yesterday, my biggest challenge is walking 54 holes. So I felt good about that, and I’m going to go try and chase him (Pavelski) down.”

