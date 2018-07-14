Watch 49ers kicker Robbie Gould cheer on a beer-chugging fan during celebrity golf tournament

San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould found himself in a tough spot after an out-of-bounds shot, but then a spectator told him he'd drink an entire beer all at once if he got out of it.
By
Up Next
San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould found himself in a tough spot after an out-of-bounds shot, but then a spectator told him he'd drink an entire beer all at once if he got out of it.
By

Golf

Shotgun formation? 49ers kicker Robbie Gould cheers on beer-chugging fan in Tahoe

By Angel Guerrero

aguerrero@sacbee.com

July 14, 2018 06:32 PM

Stateline, Nev.

49ers kicker Robbie Gould found himself in a tough spot after an errant golf shot left him out of bounds during the 18th and final hole Saturday, but then a spectator made him an offer he couldn’t refuse.

The fan told Gould, along the shores of Lake Tahoe (where — spoiler alert for “The Godfather Part II” — fictional character Fredo Corleone met his demise), he would drink an entire beer all at once if Gould got out of it.

“Well I was going to lay up, but he was like, ‘I’ll shotgun a beer if you put it on the green,’” Gould said. “So I was like, ‘You know I’m vying for like 20th place, so got nothing to lose.’ So I hooked an 8-iron up around the tree and it landed on the green and stayed on there, so he ended up shotgunning a beer.”

The 13-year NFL veteran went on to end the second round with a score of 78, for an overall American Century Championship total of 24.

Gould, 35, will begin the third and final round of the celebrity tournament, in 25th place among 91 other golfers, on Sunday.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

  Comments  