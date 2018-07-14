Shotgun formation? 49ers kicker Robbie Gould cheers on beer-chugging fan in Tahoe

49ers kicker Robbie Gould found himself in a tough spot after an errant golf shot left him out of bounds during the 18th and final hole Saturday, but then a spectator made him an offer he couldn’t refuse.

The fan told Gould, along the shores of Lake Tahoe (where — spoiler alert for “The Godfather Part II” — fictional character Fredo Corleone met his demise), he would drink an entire beer all at once if Gould got out of it.

“Well I was going to lay up, but he was like, ‘I’ll shotgun a beer if you put it on the green,’” Gould said. “So I was like, ‘You know I’m vying for like 20th place, so got nothing to lose.’ So I hooked an 8-iron up around the tree and it landed on the green and stayed on there, so he ended up shotgunning a beer.”

The 13-year NFL veteran went on to end the second round with a score of 78, for an overall American Century Championship total of 24.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Gould, 35, will begin the third and final round of the celebrity tournament, in 25th place among 91 other golfers, on Sunday.