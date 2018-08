How The Bee’s Top 20 fared, plus next week’s schedule and other football results

How The Bee’s Top 20 fared





Turnovers cost the Folsom Bulldogs in their season opener against De La Salle, suffering a 14-0 loss Friday night, Aug. 18, 2018.

Trailing 22-21 with one second on the clock, Antelope High School junior Ben Moreno kicks a field goal to win 24-22 at Rocklin High School Friday night, Aug. 17.

Highlights from Friday, August 17th Del Oro v. Amador Valley game where Carson Jarratt threw five first-half touchdown passes, including four to Dawson Hurst. Del Oro won 49-27.

