Stunning catches, last-second drama: Vote for The Bee’s Prep Highlight of the Week

Watch the highlight reel above, and vote for The Sacramento Bee’s Prep Highlight of the Week. Poll closes at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Click here if you can’t see the poll. Head over to our Player of the Week poll to vote for the best overall performance.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Think you’ve got a better video? Submit it to jdavidson@sacbee.com.