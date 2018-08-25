Roundup: Sheldon survives Burbank; two top-10 teams fall; Granite Bay stalls again

Taniela Fisilau scored on a 5-yard run in the final seconds but Burbank failed to convert the two-point conversion attempt as No. 13 Sheldon staved off the upset bid to prevail 40-39 Friday night in a nonleague game at Sheldon High School.

Burbank trailed 40-31 entering the fourth quarter, but Darius Daniel’s 5-yard touchdown run and Fisilau’s two-point conversion run cut Sheldon’s lead to 40-33 with six minutes to go.

Justin Williams rushed for three touchdowns, Ladon Johnson two touchdowns and Dillon Juniel returned a kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown for Sheldon.

Daniel and Fisilau each had two scores for Burbank.

No. 4 Del Oro 58, Oak Grove 20 in Mountain View – Game MVP Johnny Guzman returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Carson Jarratt as the Golden Eagles defeated the Eagles in the Bay Area Honor Bowl at St. Francis High School.

Del Oro’s Sheldon Conde returned a blocked punt 10 yards for a score and also rushed for a 2-yard touchdown, and Kal Lunders returned an interception from one end zone to the other for a score. Dawson Hurst added two touchdowns with a 28-yard run and 26-yard strike from Jarratt. Del Oro is ranked No. 11 in Northern California by Maxpreps.com.

No. 5 Placer 42, Whitney 28 in Rocklin – Hans Grassman rushed for three touchdowns and Marshall Chapman added two rushing scores as the Hillmen topped the Wildcats. Robert Jones threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Jaidon Love-Williams and rushed for a 4-yard score for Whitney.

No. 6 Inderkum 69, American Canyon 0 in American Canyon – JJ Ray threw touchdown passes of 55 and 23 yards, respectively, to Javi Daniel and Isaiah Ward and Johnny Williams and Dino Watson each rushed for two touchdowns as the speedy Tigers (2-0) rolled past the Wolves (0-2). Raymond Brown also rushed for a 65-yard touchdown and Joshua Heinkel returned an interception 20 yards for a score – one of four for the Tigers.

No. 7 Monterey Trail 27, San Ramon Valley 7 in Danville – Zach Larrier rushed for 75- and 2-yard touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass to Brandon Hwa as the Mustangs (2-0) upset the Wolves (1-1), the No. 23-ranked team in Northern California by Maxpreps.com entering the game. Prophet Brown also threw a touchdown pass to Andre Crump as the Mustangs scored a touchdown in each quarter.

Lincoln 35, No. 8 Antelope 27 in Antelope – Trailing 27-7 with five minutes to go in the third quarter, the Fighting Zebras (1-1) rallied for four touchdowns, then intercepted the Titans’ 45-yard Hail Mary bid to hold on for the stunner on the road. Antelope falls to 1-1.

Central 54, No. 9 Grant 12 in Fresno – Leading 14-6 at the half, the Fresno Bee top-ranked Grizzlies (2-0) broke things open with a 27-point third quarter to run away from the Pacers (1-1).

No. 10 Capital Christian 49, Patterson 7 in Rosemont – D’Marcus Ross rushed for two touchdowns and caught two touchdown passes and Isaiah Bass returned an interception for a touchdown as the Cougars (2-0) beat the Tigers (1-1).

Damonte Ranch 28, No. 11 Granite Bay 0 in Reno – Ranked No. 4 in Nevada, the Mustangs (1-0) scored 14 first-quarter points then relied on their defense against the offensively struggling Grizzlies (0-2). Granite Bay has scored three points in its first two games.

No. 12 Rocklin 44, No. 20 Franklin 7 at Cosumnes Oaks High School – Cole Douglas and Sawyer Skerl each rushed for two touchdowns and Ryan Sgambati returned an interception 35 yards for a score as the Thunder (1-1) topped the Wildcats (1-1). Josiah Allen returned a kickoff 95 yards for Franklin’s lone score.

Chico 15, No. 14 Sacramento 14 in Chico – In the first game on their new field, the Panthers (1-1) booted a game-winning field goal with 23 seconds left to stun the Dragons (0-2).

No. 15 River Valley 21, River City 7 in West Sacramento – Tied 7-7 entering the fourth quarter, Niko Tejada scored on a 15-yard run with eight minutes to play, then Dawson McPeak hit Evan Strickland with a 35-yard scoring strike with three minutes left to enable the Falcons (1-0) to secure the win over the upset-minded Raiders (0-2).

No. 17 Christian Brothers 26, Pleasant Grove 25 at Sacramento City College – The Eagles (0-2) missed a 30-yard field-goal attempt as time expired and a go-ahead two-point conversion attempt with four minutes to go as their bid to upset the Falcons (2-0) fell short. Christian Brothers took a 26-19 lead on a 45-yard touchdown pass with nine minute to play, but a Jeremiah Johnson 6-yard touchdown run cut the lead to one point five minutes later. Johnson also had a 12-yard touchdown run.

No. 18 Bear River 54, El Dorado 7 in Lake of the Pines – Calder Kunde threw three touchdown passes, two to Dylan Scott, Tre Maronic caught a touchdown pass and rushed for another and Trae Nix blocked a punt, then pitched to Austin Slining, who ran it in for a 21-yard score, to lead the Bruins (2-0) over the Cougars (0-2).

No. 19 Casa Roble 41, Rio Americano 20 at Del Campo HS – A Devin Carmona interception deep in Raiders territory set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Austin Gandy that snapped a 7-7 tie early in the second quarter and the Rams (2-0) never looked back against the Raiders (0-2)

Ponderosa 49, Vista del Lago 18 in Shingle Springs – Jake Chaney rushed for touchdowns of 33, 21, 20 and 3 yards and Elijah Henderson had scoring runs of 65 yards and 1 yard to lead the Bruins (2-0) over the Eagles (1-1).





Colfax 33, Woodland 7 in Woodland – Quarterback Alex Weir and wide receiver Colton Reeves combined for touchdown passes of 35 and 11 yards and John Beckman returned an interception 65 yards for a touchdown as the Falcons (2-0) beat the Wolves (0-2).

Bradshaw Christian 21, Durham 14 in South Sacramento – Isiah Griffin scored on a 1-yard plunge and Nate Grant added two-point conversion run with five minutes to play as the Pride (2-0) rallied over the Trojans (0-1). A David Carr to Logan Cagle 35-yard scoring strike and a 9-yard touchdown run by Evan Zeppieri gave the Pride a 13-0 halftime lead before Durham scored twice in the third quarter to go ahead 14-13.

Davis 62, Cordova 20 in Davis – Payne Barksdale rushed for five first-half touchdowns as the Blue Devils (1-1) rolled past the Lancers (1-1) and produced their their most points in a game since beating Armijo 62-0 in 2012. Barksdale tied legendary Davis star Marc Hicks for the most touchdowns in a half. Hicks played at Cal and Ohio State.

Center 56, Liberty Ranch 21 in Antelope – Emari White returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, caught two touchdown passes and also rushed for a score to lead the Cougars (2-0) over the Hawks (1-1).

El Camino 42, Bella Vista 20 in Fair Oaks – Kentrell Williams rushed for two touchdowns and Dez Ortega threw two touchdown passes to help the Eagles (1-1) go up 28-6 early in the third quarter en route to the win over the Broncos (0-2).