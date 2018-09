How The Bee’s Top 20 fared, plus next week’s schedule and other football results

The Bee’s Top 20

1. Folsom (2-1)





Friday: Def. Antelope, 41-0

Next: Friday at Chaminade

2. Oak Ridge (3-0)

Friday: Def. Reed 42-13

Next: Sept. 14 at Folsom

3. Del Oro (3-0)

Friday: Def. Windsor, 51-0

Next: Friday vs. Sacramento

4. Placer (3-0)

Friday: Def. Bishop Manogue, 69-40

Next: Friday vs. Vista del Lago

5. Inderkum (3-0)

Friday: Def. Sacramento, 42-6

Next: Sept. 14 at Bella Vista

6. Monterey Trail (3-0)

Friday: Def. Spanish Springs, 47-16

Next: Friday vs. Cosumnes Oaks

7. Jesuit (0-2)

Friday: Lost to Granite Bay, 27-12

Next: Sept. 8 vs. Christian Brothers at Sacramento City College

8. Capital Christian (3-0)

Friday: Def. Grant, 42-14

Next: Friday vs. Antelope

9. Grant (1-2)

Friday: Lost to Capital Christian, 42-14

Next: Friday at Franklin

10. Antelope (1-2)

Friday: Lost to Folsom, 41-0

Next: Friday at Capital Christian

11. Rocklin (1-2)

Friday: Lost to Damonte Ranch, 42-35

Next: Friday at Liberty

12. Granite Bay (1-2)

Friday: Def. Jesuit, 27-12

Next: Friday vs. Vacaville

13. Sheldon (2-1)

Friday: Def. Kennedy, 48-6

Next: Friday vs. Turlock

14. River Valley (3-0)

Friday: Def. Franklin, 35-0

Next: Sept. 8 vs. Chico at Yuba City HS

15. Elk Grove (0-1)

Friday: Bye

Next: Friday vs. Shasta

16. Christian Brothers (2-1)

Friday: Lost to Vanden, 26-10

Next: Sept. 8 vs. Jesuit at Sacramento City College

17. Bear River (3-0)

Friday: Def. Pershing County, 49-0

Next: Friday at Liberty Ranch

18. Sacramento (0-3)

Friday: Lost to Inderkum, 42-6

Next: Friday at Del Oro

19. Casa Roble (3-0)

Friday: Def. Vista del Lago, 35-28, OT

Next: Friday vs. Ponderosa

20. Lincoln (1-1)

Friday: Bye

Next: Friday at Catholic Central

Other scores

Vacaville 40, Burbank 14

Central 49, Whitney 10

Woodland Christian 39, Esparto 14

Foresthill 14, Portola 6

Galt 33, Linden 19

Dublin 59, Laguna Creek 0

Amador 28, Liberty Ranch 6

Rio Vista 77, Natomas 28

Pitman 45, Pleasant Grove 28

Ponderosa 55, El Dorado 19

Rio Americano 26, Roseville 18

Rio Linda 48, Cordova 15

Cosumnes Oaks 55, River City 20

Rosemont 31, Dixon 30

Vacaville Christian 48, Delta 23

Fort Bragg 46, Valley Christian 0

Valley 21, Vallejo 16

Maxwell 44, Western Sierra 0

Yuba City 48, Fairfield 16

Golden Sierra 44, Orestimba 43

Douglas at Union Mine, canceled