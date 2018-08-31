Roundup: Folsom’s QB near flawless in rout of Antelope; a player rushes for 384 yards

Kaiden Bennett completed 17 of 18 passes for 450 yards and five touchdowns – all in the first half – as top-ranked Folsom drilled No. 10 Antelope 41-0 in a nonleague game Friday at Folsom High School.

Bennett’s main beneficiaries were Joe Ngata (six catches, 149 yards, two touchdowns), Elijhah Badger (three catches, 103 yards, one touchdown) and CJ Hutton (three catches, 94 yards, 1 touchdown).

Tyler Hardeman, Dylan Richard and Parker Clayton led the defense, as Folsom coach Kris Richardson pulled all his starters at the half.

Folsom moves to 2-1; Antelope falls to 1-2.

No. 2 Oak Ridge 42, Reed 13 in Reno – Matt Jenner threw touchdown passes to Avant Jacobs, Gui Lozada and Gage King; Justin Lamson rushed for a 71-yard touchdown and had an interception; and Mujahid Samad returned an interception 35 yards for a score to lead the Trojans (3-0) over the Raiders (0-2), ranked No. 11 in Nevada by Maxpreps.com.

No. 3 Del Oro 51, Windsor 0 in Loomis –Johnny Guzman scored four long touchdowns – 75- and 60-yard punt returns, a 68-yard interception return and a 49-yard reception – to lead the Golden Eagles (3-0) over the Jaguars (1-2). Guzman also had another punt return to the end zone called back because of a penalty. Sheldon Conde added rushing touchdowns of 71 and 14 yards for Del Oro.

No. 4 Placer 69, Bishop Manogue 40 in Auburn – Hans Grassman rushed for five touchdowns and Marshall Chapman added for three more and the Hillmen (3-0) overcame a brilliant six-touchdown performance by the Miners’ national recruit Peyton Dixon, who rushed for well over 400 yards for a Bishop Manogue team that is ranked No. 7 in Nevada by Maxpreps.com.

No. 5 Inderkum 42, No. 19 Sacramento 6 at Hughes Stadium – JoJo Mills had two second-half fumble recoveries, including one returned 68 yards for a score, and Johnny Williams rushed for three touchdowns to lead the Tigers (3-0) over the Dragons (0-3).

No. 6 Monterey Trail 47, Spanish Springs 16 in Sparks, Nev. – Jehiel Budgett rushed for four touchdowns, including a 62-yard burst, Viktor Oliver added two touchdowns and Zach Larrier had an interception and threw a 60-yard scoring strike to Andre Crump as the Mustangs (3-0) topped the Cougars (1-2), ranked No. 14 in Nevada by Maxpreps.com.

Damonte Ranch 42, No. 11 Rocklin 35 in Rocklin – Cole Douglas returned an interception for a touchdown and ran 19 yards for a score; Cade Wyant rushed for a touchdown and threw a 56-yard scoring strike to Mason Becker; and Sawyer Skerl rushed for a 42-yard touchdown but it wasn’t enough. The Mustangs (2-0), the No. 4 ranked team in Nevada by Maxpreps.com, rallied for 14 unanswered fourth-quarter points to pull out the victory over the Thunder (1-2).

No. 13 Sheldon 48, Kennedy 6 in Greenhaven – Francisco Salinas threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Pierce and Michael Graves rushed for a touchdown and had an interception as the Huskies (2-1) scored all their points in the first half en route to beating the Cougars (0-2).

No. 14 River Valley 35, Franklin 0 in Yuba City – Evan Strickland rushed for a 44-yard touchdown and caught a 58-yard scoring strike from Dawson McPeak, and Niko Tejada had two rushing touchdowns as the Falcons (3-0) topped the Wildcats (1-2). River Valley played the game at Yuba City High School because the field at its stadium across town is getting a new playing surface.

Vanden 26, No. 16 Christian Brothers 10 in Fairfield – The Vikings (1-2) broke open a close game with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to defeat the Falcons (2-1). Chace Gallup’s 1-yard touchdown plunge gave Christian Brothers a 10-6 lead midway in the third quarter.

No. 17 Bear River 49, Pershing County 0 in Lovelock, Nev. – Tre Maronic rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns, Hunter Daniels added 64 rushing yards and a score and Jared Baze had two sacks as the Bruins (3-0) defeated the Mustangs (1-1), ranked No. 25 in Nevada by Maxpreps.com

No. 19 Casa Roble 35, Vista del Lago 28 in OT in Folsom – Austin Ehinger rushed three yards for a touchdown, then the Rams (3-0) held off the Eagles (1-2) to pull out an overtime thriller and remain unbeaten. Vista del Lago missed a game-winning field goal after driving to Casa Roble’s 10-yard line in the final seconds of regulation. Grant Patterson threw three touchdown passes and Chad Wilson caught a touchdown pass and rushed for a touchdown for Vista del Lago while Austin Gandy caught a touchdown pass and rushed for a score for Casa Roble.

Central 49, Whitney 7 in Rocklin – Robert Jones threw a 67-yard touchdown pass to Nick Miller midway in the first quarter for the Wildcats (0-2) but then the Grizzlies (3-0), the Fresno Bee’s No. 1 team, ran off 49 unanswered points.

Cosumnes Oaks 55, River City 20 in Elk Grove – Jacob Trach rushed for six touchdowns and 384 yards on 13 carries, and Daniel Williams returned a blocked punt 11 yards for a score as the Wolfpack (2-1) beat the Raiders (0-3). Cosumnes Oaks broke the game open with 34 second-quarter points.

Vacaville 40, Burbank 14 in Vacaville – Dylan Warfield and Chris Island each rushed for two touchdowns and the Bulldogs (1-2) pulled away from the Titans (0-3) with a 34-point second quarter burst.

Pitman 45, Pleasant Grove 28 at Sheldon HS – Payton Bass scored three touchdowns and Chris Avalos returned a fumble 55 yards for a score as the Pride (3-0) topped the Eagles (0-3). Nathan Valencia had three touchdown passes for Pleasant Grove.

Rio Linda 48, Cordova 15 in Rancho Cordova – Cameron Skattebo rushed for 206 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries; Tyson Ybarra rushed for two touchdowns and passed for two more; and Johnny Serrano scored two touchdowns and had an interception as the Knights (2-1) topped the Lancers (0-3).





Highlands 36, Florin 20 at Monterey Trail HS – James Davis had three rushing touchdowns, including an 87-yard sprint, and Gerald Davis rushed for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass to lead the Scots (2-1) over the Panthers (1-1)





Yuba City 48, Fairfield 16 in Fairfield – The Honkers (2-1) returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the first half to beat the Falcons (1-2),





Nevada Union 59, Napa 34 in Grass Valley – Dawson Fay had 218 first-half rushing yards and finished with four touchdowns in leading the Miners (1-2) past the Indians (0-3),





Golden Sierra 44, Orestimba 43 in Newman – In a game that featured six lead changes, the Grizzlies (2-1) rallied for a late touchdown to defeat the Warriors (2-1).





Sutter 26, Red Bluff 0 in Sutter – Cory McIntyre rushed 20 yards for a touchdown, threw a 20-yard touchdown to Ryan Olivera and booted 34- and 31-yard field goals to lift the Huskies (1-1) past the Spartans (0-2).





East Nicolaus 59, Mesa Verde 9 at San Juan High School – J.T. Stinson rushed for touchdowns of 49, 17 and 2 yards; Gavin McAuliff threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Alestra and rushed for a 15-yard score; and Caleb Born returned a fumble recovery 20 yards for a score to lead the Spartans (2-0) over the Mavericks (0-3) on Thursday. Seth Pine threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Chris Kramer and Adgar Arias booted a 23-yard field goal for Mesa Verde.

Center 62, Mira Loma 0 at El Camino HS – The Cougars (3-0) broke to a 49-0 halftime lead en route to the Thursday night win over the Matadors (0-3).