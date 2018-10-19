Live coverage: Scoreboard, highlights and social media from Friday’s football action

The Sacramento Bee is partnering with ScoreStream for real-time collection and reporting of high school sports scores and results. You’ll find up-to-the-minute scores and schedules here from prep football action across our coverage area. Can’t see the scoreboard or tweets? Click here.
To submit scores, photos and video from a game, download the ScoreStream app at https://scorestream.com/getTheApp. Schools covered include the Folsom Bulldogs, Granite Bay Grizzlies, Oak Ridge Trojans, Grant Pacers, Jesuit Marauders and all regional teams in the Sac-Joaquin Section.
