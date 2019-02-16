Rivalry time: Sacramento-Grant playoff is a meeting of storied programs, coaching pals

Old school meets older school Wednesday in Del Paso Heights in a meeting of storied basketball programs, and there may not be enough room to cram in all of the proud alums.
Carl Reed is aware of this. Reed is the Grant High School athletic director tasked with squeezing everyone in when the Pacers host Sacramento in a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II boys semifinal that figures to be fun to the wire.
Before the tip, the coaches from both programs will embrace and share laughs before unleashing their teams on one another.
Seeded fifth in the tournament, Sacramento (19-9) is coached by Earl Allen, the longtime Dragons assistant coach to Derek Swafford before taking over three seasons ago. Allen is a native of Alabama who has embraced Sacramento as home.
Top-seeded Grant (23-6) is led by Deonard Wilson, in his ninth season leading the Pacers. He’s from Long Beach, though he now calls Sacramento home. Wilson and Allen for years have been staples of basketball and character development to scores of players of all ages.
And like Allen, Wilson booms of good cheer, until game time, when the coaches just plain boom: at their teams for not setting back screens and at the referees, just because.
“We’re good friends,” Wilson said of Allen. “We’ve known each other for 25 years. It’s always fun coaching against Earl. Coach Swafford called us both this morning as a mentor to both of us. He talked about the game, the rivalry. It’s special.”
Grant opened in 1932 and has seemingly been a basketball factor or force since the start. The Pacers won their first section championship in 1977 under coach Steve Williams (the tournament started in 1972), taking the Division I honor with a victory over St. Mary’s of Stockton.
Grant won the D-III section title in 1996 under coach Eric Satterwhite and the D-II section in 1999 (scores of those Pacers will be on hand Wednesday to celebrate the 20th-anniversary team).
Wilson’s Grant team reached the section finals in 2013 and last season, which included a run to the CIF Northern California finals.
Sacramento opened in 1856 and started playing basketball in the 1930s. The Dragons reached their first section title in 1982 (in D-I), a team led by guard Kevin Johnson, who later became an NBA All-Star guard, and, after that, the mayor of the state capital.
The Dragons and coach Brian Mitchell won the D-I section crown in 1996 over Jesuit. Sacramento hoisted D-III section titles under Swafford in 2005, 2009, 2010 and 2011.
Sacramento beat Grant in Del Paso Heights last season in a nonleague game, 68-62, and Grant returned the favor with a 64-54 win in December as Dee Juan Pruitt had 28 points, a contest in which its leading scorer, Steven Richardson, did not play do to injury. A senior guard, Richardson averages 18.
Izayah Talmadge had 25 points and 14 rebounds for Sacramento against Grant this season, and the senior guard leads the Dragons in scoring with 19.2 points a game.
Rio run
Rio Americano entered the D-II boys fray seeded seventh and will now host St. Mary’s in a semifinal Wednesday, thanks to a spirited 54-46 win over No. 2 Rocklin as junior guard Alex Vryonis handled the ball, broke the press and scored 14 points with five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
St. Mary’s, seeded third, has to travel to Carmichael as a form of do-right punishment handed down by the section office. The Rams had to forfeit seven victories for using an ineligible player, but since the school self-reported the infraction this week, it was too late for any reseeding.
So the section informed St. Mary’s it had to travel from here on out; that started Friday at Burbank, a 66-59 victory.
Huskies home (finally)
Top-seeded Sheldon will host a D-I boys semifinal Wednesday, against No. 5 Oak Ridge, which beat No. 4 Jesuit 63-59 on Friday.
Sheldon opened the playoffs at Modesto, a 69-50 win, then went to Yolo County on Friday and toppled Davis 79-57. Sheldon traveled as punishment handed down by the section office because two players had to be ushered out of the tunnel and back to the bench during the postgame awards ceremony following last season’s section championship game against Modesto Christian at Pacific.
Sheldon seeks its seventh finals appearance this decade under coach Joey Rollings. Leading scorer Marcus Bagley — the top player in the section — did not play in the two victories due to a sore hip. Bagley attended NBA All-Star festivities in Charlotte, N.C., on Friday with his parents to watch brother and Kings rookie Marvin Bagley III compete in the Rising Stars game.
Capitals host
Due to a scheduling conflict, Sacramento Adventist Academy did not play Denair on Friday in a D-VI boys quarterfinal but will host the Coyotes on Monday in Carmichael.
Riding an 18-game winning streak with shooting and defense, the Capitals (24-5) are a team worth a peek under coach Scott Tedmon, whose program won the D-VI title in 2017 and lost it last season to Ripon Christian.
Sacramento Adventist is led by Breckin Beaman, averaging 21.2 points, and Bryson Collins (15.7), Cameron Fowler (11.7) and Jamison Collins (11.3).
Sac-Joaquin Section basketball playoffs results, schedule
Here are round-by-round results and the upcoming schedule for the Sac-Joaquin Section boys and girls basketball playoffs:
Boys
Division I
Play-in games (Feb. 11)
No. 17 Modesto 76, No. 16 Edison-Stockton 72 (OT)
No. 18 Bear Creek 63, No. 15 Pleasant Grove 53
First round (Feb. 13)
No. 1 Sheldon 69, No. 17 Modesto 50
No. 9 Davis 58, No. 8 Monterey Trail 57
No. 5 Oak Ridge 82, No. 12 Kennedy 48
No. 4 Jesuit 91, No. 13 Turlock 63
No. 3 Modesto Christian 97, No. 14 Chavez 56
No. 6 Capital Christian 70, No. 11 Tracy 50
No. 7 Franklin-Elk Grove 72, No. 10 Gregori 62
No. 2 Folsom 83, No. 18 Bear Creek 50
Quarterfinals (Feb. 15)
No. 1 Sheldon 79, No. 8 Davis 57
No. 5 Oak Ridge 63, No. 4 Jesuit 59
No. 3 Modesto Christian 81, No. 6 Capital Christian 52
No. 2 Folsom 51, No. 7 Franklin-Elk Grove 47
Semifinals (Feb. 20, games at 7 p.m.)
No. 5 Oak Ridge at No. 1 Sheldon
No. 3 Modesto Christian at No. 2 Folsom
Championship
Feb. 22 or 23 at Golden 1 Center
Division II
Play-in games (Feb. 11)
No. 16 Lincoln 57, No. 17 Vista del Lago 55 (OT)
No. 15 Elk Grove 76, No. 18 Buhach Colony 49
First round (Feb. 13)
No. 1 Grant 77, No. 16 Lincoln 50
No. 9 Ponderosa 66, No. 8 Roseville 49
No. 5 Sacramento 85, No. 12 Rodriguez 65
No. 13 Woodcreek 56, No. 4 Whitney 55
No. 3 St. Mary’s 79, No. 14 Granite Bay 59
No. 6 Burbank 69, No. 11 Inderkum 56
No. 7 Rio Americano 65, No. 10 River Valley 52
No. 2 Rocklin 84, No. 15 Elk Grove 73
Quarterfinals (Feb. 15)
No. 1 Grant 80, No. 9 Ponderosa 66
No. 5 Sacramento 59, No. 13 Woodcreek 52 (OT)
No. 3 St. Mary’s 66, No. 6 Burbank 59
No. 7 Rio Americano 54, No. 2 Rocklin 46
Semifinals (Feb. 20 games at 7 p.m.)
No. 5 Sacramento at No. 1 Grant
No. 7 Rio Americano at No. 3 St. Mary’s
Championship
Feb. 22 or 23 at Golden 1 Center
Division III
Play-in games (Feb. 11)
No. 16 Sierra 54, No. 17 Lathrop 42
No. 18 Florin 57, No. 15 Mira Loma 52
First round (Feb. 13)
No. 1 Weston Ranch 71, No. 16 Sierra 40
No. 8 Center 59, No. 9 El Capitan 55 (OT)
No. 5 Vanden 80, No. 12 Kimball 75
No. 4 Manteca 66, No. 13 Cordova 51
No. 3 Central Catholic 70, No. 14 Del Campo 63
No. 6 El Camino 82, No. 11 Placer 70
No. 10 Beyer 69, No. 7 Golden Valley 54
No. 2 Wood 61, No. 18 Florin 57
Quarterfinals (Feb. 15)
No. 1 Weston Ranch 64, No. 8 Center 46
No. 4 Manteca 57, No. 5 Vanden 54 (OT)
No. 3 Central Catholic 47, No. 6 El Camino 45
No. 2 Wood 50, No. 10 Beyer 48
Semifinals (Feb. 20, games at 7 p.m.)
No. 4 Manteca at No. 1 Weston Ranch
No. 3 Central Catholic at No. 2 Wood
Championship
Feb. 22 or 23 at Golden 1 Center
Division IV
Play-in game (Feb. 11)
No. 17 Venture Academy 76, No. 16 Dixon 59
First round (Feb. 13)
No. 1 Liberty Ranch 94, No. 17 Venture Academy 49
No. 8 Bear River 66, No. 9 Calaveras 39
No. 5 Mountain House 77, No. 12 Mesa Verde 61
No. 4 Ripon 85, No. 13 Amador 64
No. 3 West Campus 73, No. 14 Highlands 67
No. 6 Marysville 73, No. 11 El Dorado 58
No. 10 Foothill 73, No. 7 Union Mine 71
No. 2 Sonora 56, No. 15 Riverbank 42
Quarterfinals (Feb. 15)
No. 1 Liberty Ranch 82, No. 8 Bear River 64
No. 4 Ripon 79, No. 5 Mountain House 58
No. 3 West Campus 79, No. 6 Marysville 47
No. 2 Sonora 68, No. 10 Foothill 52
Semifinals (Feb. 20)
No. 4 Ripon at No. 1 Liberty Ranch
No. 3 West Campus at No. 2 Sonora
Championship
Feb. 22 or 23 at Golden 1 Center
Division V
First round (Feb. 13)
No. 8 Woodland Christian 60, No. 9 Rio Vista 53
No. 5 Mariposa 73, No. 12 Hughes 47
No. 4 Ripon Christian 84, No. 13 Gustine 35
No. 3 Sacramento Adventist 73, No. 14 Leroy Greene 28
No. 11 Denair 68, No. 6 Bradshaw Christian 61
No. 7 Foresthill 67, No. 10 Western Sierra 62
No. 2 Argonaut 70, No. 15 Holt 43
Quarterfinals (Feb. 15)
No. 1 Brookside Christian 84, No. 8 Woodland Christian 26
No. 4 Ripon Christian 73, No. 5 Mariposa 64
No. 2 Argonaut 77, No. 7 Foresthill 59
No. 11 Denair at No. 3 Sacramento Adventist, Feb. 18
Semifinals (Feb. 20)
No. 4 Ripon Christian at No. 1 Brookside Christian
No. 11 Denair/No. 3 Sacramento Adventist winner at No. 2 Argonaut
Championship
Feb. 22 or 23 at Golden 1 Center
Division VI
First round (Feb. 13)
No. 8 Turlock Christian 80, No. 9 Alpha Charter 75 (2 OTs)
No. 5 Forest Lake Christian 84, No. 12 Freedom Christian 65
No. 6 Faith Christian 81, No. 1 Lodi Academy 53
No. 7 Victory Christian 86, No. 10 Valley Christian 74
Quarterfinals (Feb. 15)
No. 8 Turlock Christian 65, No. 1 Stockton Christian 58
No. 4 Big Valley Christian 66, No. 5 Forest Lake Christian 58
No. 3 Vacaville Christian 74, No. 6 Faith Christian 59
No. 2 Sacramento Waldorf 62, No. 7 Victory Christian 56
Semifinals (Feb. 20)
No. 8 Turlock Christian at No. 4 Big Valley Christian
No. 3 Vacaville Christian at No. 2 Sacramento Waldorf
Championship
Feb. 22 or 23 at Golden 1 Center
Girls
Division I
Play-in game (Feb. 11)
No. 17 Inderkum 52, No. 16 St. Francis 41
First round (Feb. 12)
No. 1 Bear Creek 58, No. 17 Inderkum 54
No. 8 Franklin-Elk Grove 53, No. 9 Woodcreek 46
No. 12 Davis Sr. 61, No. 5 Oak Ridge 57
No. 13 Monterey Trail 62, No. 4 Folsom 60 (2 OTs)
No. 3 St. Mary’s 73, No. 14 Pitman 38
No. 6 Cosumnes Oaks 71, No. 11 Turlock 54
No. 7 Lincoln-Stockton 47, No. 10 Edison 30
No. 2 McClatchy 85, No. 15 Enochs 27
Quarterfinals (Feb. 14)
No. 1 Bear Creek 63, No. 8 Franklin-Elk Grove 40
No. 13 Monterey Trail 63, No. 12 Davis Sr. 58
No. 3 St. Mary’s 58, No. 6 Cosumnes Oaks 38
No. 2 McClatchy 68, No. 7 Lincoln-Stockton 44
Semifinals (Feb. 19)
No. 13 Monterey Trail at No. 1 Bear Creek
No. 3 St. Mary’s at No. 2 McClatchy
Championship
Feb. 22 or 23 at Golden 1 Center
Division II
Play-in game (Feb. 11)
No. 17 McNair 50, No. 16 Mira Loma 48
First round (Feb. 12)
No. 1 Antelope 90, No. 17 McNair 28
No. 8 Granite Bay 49, No. 9 Vista del Lago 45
No. 5 Elk Grove 68, No. 12 Rodriguez 45
No. 4 Del Oro 58, No. 13 Wood 42
No. 3 Whitney 63, No. 14 Grant 37
No. 11 Modesto Christian 76, No. 6 Atwater 68
No. 7 Laguna Creek 64, No. 10 Roseville 58
No. 2 Sacramento 74, No. 15 Lincoln 40
Quarterfinals (Feb. 14)
No. 1 Antelope 65, No. 8 Granite Bay 43
No. 5 Elk Grove 63, No. 4 Del Oro 47
No. 3 Whitney 58, No. 11 Modesto Christian 44
No. 2 Sacramento 77, No. 7 Laguna Creek 41
Semifinals (Feb. 19)
No. 5 Elk Grove at No. 1 Antelope
No. 3 Whitney at No. 2 Sacramento
Championship
Feb. 22 or 23 at Golden 1 Center
Division III
Play-in game (Feb. 11)
No. 17 Center 58, No. 16 Pioneer 36
First round (Feb. 12)
No. 1 Vanden 77, No. 17 Center 54
No. 8 Bradshaw Christian 71, No. 9 Livingston 46
No. 5 Nevada Union 62, No. 12 Cordova 47
No. 4 Manteca 66, No. 13 El Capitan 39
No. 3 Placer 59, No. 14 Merced 51
No. 6 Kimball 61, No. 11 Beyer 46
No. 7 Lathrop 44, No. 10 East Union 21
No. 2 Christian Brothers 66, No. 15 Los Banos 21
Quarterfinals (Feb. 14)
No. 8 Bradshaw Christian 61, No. 1 Vanden 53
No. 5 Nevada Union 52, No. 4 Manteca 46
No. 3 Placer 60, No. 6 Kimball 49
No. 2 Christian Brothers 58, No. 7 Lathrop 44
Semifinals (Feb. 19)
No. 8 Bradshaw Christian at No. 5 Nevada Union
No. 3 Placer at No. 2 Christian Brothers
Championship
Feb. 22 or 23 at Golden 1 Center
Division IV
Play-in game (Feb. 11)
No. 16 Bear River 61, No. 17 Natomas 57
First round (Feb. 12)
No. 1 Colfax 77, No. 16 Bear River 18
No. 8 Dixon 59, No. 9 Highlands 40
No. 5 Ripon 51, No. 12 Orestimba 27
No. 4 Union Mine 47, No. 13 Hughson 22
No. 14 Mountain House 64, No. 3 Sonora 63
No. 11 El Dorado 54, No. 6 Capital Christian 43
No. 7 Calaveras 54, No. 10 Central Catholic 42
No. 2 West Campus 60, No. 15 Liberty Ranch 24
Quarterfinals (Feb. 14)
No. 1 Colfax 54, No. 8 Dixon 30
No. 4 Union Mine 60, No. 5 Ripon 58
No. 11 El Dorado 70, No. 14 Mountain House 55
No. 2 West Campus 61, No. 7 Calaveras 50
Semifinals (Feb. 19)
No. 4 Union Mine at No. 1 Colfax
No. 11 El Dorado at No. 2 West Campus
Championship
Feb. 22 or 23 at Golden 1 Center
Division V
First round (Feb. 12)
No. 8 Rio Vista 51, No. 9 Hughes 48
No. 11 Millennium 43, No. 6 Leroy Greene 41
No. 7 Le Grand 52, No. 10 Holt 32
Quarterfinals (Feb. 14)
No. 1 Mariposa 64, No. 8 Rio Vista 22
No. 4 Western Sierra 70, No. 5 Golden Sierra 67
No. 3 Woodland Christian 60, No. 11 Millennium 18
No. 2 Argonaut 65, No. 7 Le Grand 25
Semifinals (Feb. 19)
No. 4 Western Sierra at No. 1 Mariposa
No. 3 Woodland Christian at No. 2 Argonaut
Championship
Feb. 22 or 23 at Golden 1 Center
Division VI
First round (Feb. 12)
No. 8 Sacramento Adventist 65, No. 9 Victory Christian 42
No. 7 Stockton Christian 59, No. 10 New Life Christian 27
Quarterfinals (Feb. 14)
No. 1 Forest Lake Christian 51, No. 8 Sacramento Adventist 38
No. 4 Ripon Christian 67, No. 5 Turlock Christian 30
No. 6 Sacramento Waldorf 37, No. 3 Vacaville Christian 30
No. 2 Valley Christian 63, No. 7 Stockton Christian 45
Semifinals (Feb. 19)
No. 4 Ripon Christian at No. 1 Forest Lake Christian
No. 6 Sacramento Waldorf at No. 2 Valley Christian
Championship
Feb. 22 or 23 at Golden 1 Center
