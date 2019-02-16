Rivalry time: Sacramento-Grant playoff is a meeting of storied programs, coaching pals

Old school meets older school Wednesday in Del Paso Heights in a meeting of storied basketball programs, and there may not be enough room to cram in all of the proud alums.





Carl Reed is aware of this. Reed is the Grant High School athletic director tasked with squeezing everyone in when the Pacers host Sacramento in a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II boys semifinal that figures to be fun to the wire.

Before the tip, the coaches from both programs will embrace and share laughs before unleashing their teams on one another.

Seeded fifth in the tournament, Sacramento (19-9) is coached by Earl Allen, the longtime Dragons assistant coach to Derek Swafford before taking over three seasons ago. Allen is a native of Alabama who has embraced Sacramento as home.

Top-seeded Grant (23-6) is led by Deonard Wilson, in his ninth season leading the Pacers. He’s from Long Beach, though he now calls Sacramento home. Wilson and Allen for years have been staples of basketball and character development to scores of players of all ages.

And like Allen, Wilson booms of good cheer, until game time, when the coaches just plain boom: at their teams for not setting back screens and at the referees, just because.

“We’re good friends,” Wilson said of Allen. “We’ve known each other for 25 years. It’s always fun coaching against Earl. Coach Swafford called us both this morning as a mentor to both of us. He talked about the game, the rivalry. It’s special.”

Grant opened in 1932 and has seemingly been a basketball factor or force since the start. The Pacers won their first section championship in 1977 under coach Steve Williams (the tournament started in 1972), taking the Division I honor with a victory over St. Mary’s of Stockton.

Grant won the D-III section title in 1996 under coach Eric Satterwhite and the D-II section in 1999 (scores of those Pacers will be on hand Wednesday to celebrate the 20th-anniversary team).

Wilson’s Grant team reached the section finals in 2013 and last season, which included a run to the CIF Northern California finals.

Sacramento opened in 1856 and started playing basketball in the 1930s. The Dragons reached their first section title in 1982 (in D-I), a team led by guard Kevin Johnson, who later became an NBA All-Star guard, and, after that, the mayor of the state capital.

The Dragons and coach Brian Mitchell won the D-I section crown in 1996 over Jesuit. Sacramento hoisted D-III section titles under Swafford in 2005, 2009, 2010 and 2011.

Sacramento beat Grant in Del Paso Heights last season in a nonleague game, 68-62, and Grant returned the favor with a 64-54 win in December as Dee Juan Pruitt had 28 points, a contest in which its leading scorer, Steven Richardson, did not play do to injury. A senior guard, Richardson averages 18.

Izayah Talmadge had 25 points and 14 rebounds for Sacramento against Grant this season, and the senior guard leads the Dragons in scoring with 19.2 points a game.

Rio run

Rio Americano entered the D-II boys fray seeded seventh and will now host St. Mary’s in a semifinal Wednesday, thanks to a spirited 54-46 win over No. 2 Rocklin as junior guard Alex Vryonis handled the ball, broke the press and scored 14 points with five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

St. Mary’s, seeded third, has to travel to Carmichael as a form of do-right punishment handed down by the section office. The Rams had to forfeit seven victories for using an ineligible player, but since the school self-reported the infraction this week, it was too late for any reseeding.

So the section informed St. Mary’s it had to travel from here on out; that started Friday at Burbank, a 66-59 victory.

Huskies home (finally)

Top-seeded Sheldon will host a D-I boys semifinal Wednesday, against No. 5 Oak Ridge, which beat No. 4 Jesuit 63-59 on Friday.

Sheldon opened the playoffs at Modesto, a 69-50 win, then went to Yolo County on Friday and toppled Davis 79-57. Sheldon traveled as punishment handed down by the section office because two players had to be ushered out of the tunnel and back to the bench during the postgame awards ceremony following last season’s section championship game against Modesto Christian at Pacific.

Sheldon seeks its seventh finals appearance this decade under coach Joey Rollings. Leading scorer Marcus Bagley — the top player in the section — did not play in the two victories due to a sore hip. Bagley attended NBA All-Star festivities in Charlotte, N.C., on Friday with his parents to watch brother and Kings rookie Marvin Bagley III compete in the Rising Stars game.

Capitals host

Due to a scheduling conflict, Sacramento Adventist Academy did not play Denair on Friday in a D-VI boys quarterfinal but will host the Coyotes on Monday in Carmichael.

Riding an 18-game winning streak with shooting and defense, the Capitals (24-5) are a team worth a peek under coach Scott Tedmon, whose program won the D-VI title in 2017 and lost it last season to Ripon Christian.

Sacramento Adventist is led by Breckin Beaman, averaging 21.2 points, and Bryson Collins (15.7), Cameron Fowler (11.7) and Jamison Collins (11.3).

