High school football isn’t just about passing; get a load of these area top runners

These are the Sacramento-area high school football players to watch for in 2019 The Bee's Joe Davidson lists the Sacramento high school football players to watch out for in 2019. See if your team's top players made the list.

It isn’t just a pass-happy region across the high school football landscape.

Old-school ball still rules in some parts of the Sac-Joaquin Section, meaning this: run for fun, and for first downs, and for touchdowns for championship programs.

The area’s most prolific runner for a single season – ever – is back for more. His name is Cameron Skattebo of Rio Linda. He rumbled and relentlessly sprinted for 3,550 yards in 2018 to go along with 42 touchdowns for a CIF state championship team.

He is joined by gritty fullback Jamone Gates.

“For all the yards Skattebo gained, Gates was the one doing the dirty work blocking for him,” Rio Linda coach Jack Garceau said. “He has tremendous heart and effort all of the time.”

That would be our kind of player.

Here’s a peek at 15 area running backs of note, based on 2018 efforts, coaching input and recruiting profiles.

Isaiah Bass, Capital Christian, 5-10, 170, Jr.

Figures to be the program’s next 1,500-yard plus rusher, having played D for 13-1 team in 2018.

Jayden Blakely, Vanden, 5-10, 175

One of the section’s top open-field runners rushed for 969 yards and 13 scores in 2018.

Sav Bradley, Antelope, 5-11, 185, Sr.

Rushed for 712 yards in 2018 and is primed for a Elijah Dotson-like season for perennial playoff team.

Prophet Brown, Monterey Trail, 5-foot-11, 185 pounds

Here’s the next prolific, speedy rusher for the run-heavy and happy Mustangs, coming off a 12-1 season.

Sheldon Conde, Del Oro, 5-10, 175, Sr.

Speedster rushed for 1,141 yards and 14 scores for a team that won section and NorCal titles.

Grant Dinger, Oakmont, 6-1, 205, Sr.

Rushed for 922 yards and 13 scores in 2018 and vows to do more to go with more wins.

Aaron Espero, Inderkum, 5-10, 180, Sr.

Plays every down and competes, and went for 1,091 yards and 10 scores for 11-1 team.

Hans Grassman, Placer, 6-4, 230

A rumbling back who went for 1,632 yards and 24 touchdowns for another powerhouse team.

Daniyel Ngata, Folsom, 5-11, 185, Sr.

Terrific instincts, terrific blocker, receiver and everything. Monster recruit for a reason.

Dylan Overstreet, Casa Roble, 5-9, 170, Jr.

Plays all over the field and reached the end zone as a runner, receiver and on returns for an 11-2 team.

Erik Palmquist, Yuba City, 5-10, 175, Sr.

Rushed for 750 yards for a playoff team and could double those numbers for title contender.

Cameron Skattebo, Rio Linda, 5-11, 185, Sr.

What does he do for an encore after going for a stunning 3,550 yards in 2018? He just wants a state repeat.

J.T. Stinson, East Nicolaus, 5-8, 170, Sr.

Rushed for 1,051 yards and 18 scores for a 13-1 small-school juggernaut.

Taylor Vaughn, Davis, 5-11, 195, Sr.

Ran for 922 yards and nine scores for a playoff team and has Davis thinking championships.

Dylan Warfield, Oak Ridge, 6-1, 205, Sr.

Vacaville transfer adds rushing attack boost and has dazzled his coaches with skills and effort.

Others: Josiah Allen, Franklin; Parker Barksdale, Davis; Daniel Bliss, Colfax; Amari Duncan, River City; Tre’von Frazier, Elk Grove; Jeremiah Bonner-Hayes, Bradshaw Christian; Ethan Menezes, Vista del Lago; Robert Reed, Golden Sierra; Jonathan Stewart, Bella Vista; Jesse Whigam, Placer; Tamani Williams, Vacaville Christian; Keaton Wright, Golden Sierra; Evan Zeppieri, Bradshaw Christian.

Who’d we miss? Email us a name with thoughts to jdavidson@sacbee.com.