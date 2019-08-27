Prep notebook: Injuries already taking a toll on football season

The Bee’s Joe Davidson gives the scoop on area high school football coaches Sacramento Bee sports writer Joe Davidson shares his thoughts on some of the area's best high school football coaches and their impact on and off the field on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sacramento Bee sports writer Joe Davidson shares his thoughts on some of the area's best high school football coaches and their impact on and off the field on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.

Depth will be key this season – any season – as injuries tend to mount in high school football.

Davis beat Grant 35-6 in an opener in Yolo County in large part because coach Steve Smyte has backups who play like starters.

When Luke Carrell was sidelined for a precautionary concussion protocol shortly after hitting Ben Busano for a 70-yard touchdown, Brennen Garvin stepped in and kept the offense rolling. Garvin also hit Busano for a score as Davis rolled up 437 yards of offense, leading the Blue Devils past a Mike Alberghini-coached Grant team for the first time since he took over in Del Paso Heights in 1991.

Grant’s lone score was a 26-yard interception return by national recruit defensive lineman Omar Norman-Lott.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It doesn’t get easier for Grant as Central Section No. 1-ranked Central of Fresno comes for a visit Friday.

Inderkum lost receiver star Javi Daniels to a fractured tibula early during its 34-32 victory at Elk Grove.

“We are a MASH unit. No healthy backs and best receiver done. Quarterback’s hurt, two linemen hurt. Long year already,” Inderkum coach Jerry Stark said.

The senior speedster was told by his doctor that he needs up to six weeks of recovery.

Inderkum on Friday visits Del Oro, fresh off of a 32-19 win over Northern Section No. 1 Pleasant Valley of Chico. Del Oro led 32-0 at the half behind leaders Sheldon Conde and Aiden Foster and emerging quarterback Logan Strough.

Hall of Fame fun

Bella Vista inducted brothers Don and Ron Barney into its Hall of Fame on Friday, as presented by former Broncos football coach Doug Grush.

Don was also a longtime baseball coach at Bella Vista. He has courageously battled cancer in recent years. Ron won championships as a football and baseball coach at Mesa Verde.

Dragon fire

Sacramento didn’t know what it had entering this season but it has an idea now.

The Dragons stunned NorCal ranked Rancho Cotate of Rohnert Park 24-6 on Saturday at Hughes Stadium, punctuated by a 99-yard fumble return for a score by Jordan Drayton and solid quarterback play from Jaylen Betschart.

Volleyball

Top-ranked Rocklin plays at No. 2 St. Francis on Tuesday in a meeting of star-studded programs expecting to compete for Sac-Joaquin Section and CIF Northern California championships.

Rocklin is led by Kennedy Crane, Ivana Erlandsen and Lulu Leppek. St. Francis is paced by Pacific-bound Alexa Edwards.

No. 3 Whitney beat No. 8 Christian Brothers on Friday behind Raley Gillmore, Kendall Gimenez and Ana Mora.The Wildcats on Tuesday face No. 5 Pleasant Grove, a team led by Oregon State-bound Vivian Light.

No. 15 Nevada Union went 6-0 in the Flock Tournament at Cosumnes River College behind seniors Faith Menary, Kendall Hughes and Emerson Dunbar. - Cameron Salerno

The Bee’s Top 10

Football

Sac-Joaquin Section

Small Schools

1. Escalon (1-0)

2. Hilmar (1-0)

3. Colfax (1-0)

4. Bear River (1-0)

5. Center (1-0)

6. Ripon Christian (0-1)

7. Sonora (0-1)

8. Denair (1-0)

9. Ripon (1-0)

10.(TIE) Hughson (1-0)

10. (TIE) Bradshaw Christian (1-0)

- Julian Lopez/Joe Davidson

The Bee’s Top 20

Sac-Joaquin Section

Football

Large Schools

1. Folsom (0-0)

2. Monterey Trail (1-0)

3. Central Cathloc (0-1)

4. St. Mary’s (0-1)

5. Oak Ridge (1-0)

6. Turlock (1-0)

7. Vacaville (0-1)

8. Tracy (1-0)

9. Capital Christian (1-0)

10. Del Oro (1-0)

11. Oakdale (1-0)

12. Inderkum (1-0)

13. Jesuit (0-0)

14. Granite Bay (0-1)

15. Downey (1-0)

16. Davis (1-0)

17. Manteca (1-0)

18. Edison (1-0)

19. Buhach Colony (1-0)

20. Rocklin (1-0)

- Joe Davidson/Julian Lopez

* For The Bee’s Sacramento-area rankings and team-by-team comments, go to sacbee.com

Volleyball top 20

1. Rocklin (1-0)

2. St. Francis (0-0)

3. Whitney (1-0)

4. Oak Ridge(5-1)

5. Pleasant Grove (0-0)

6. Ponderosa (0-1)

7. Rio Americano (0-0)

8. Christian Brothers (0-1)

9. Folsom(0-0)

10. Cosumnes Oaks (1-0)

11. Vanden (0-0)

12. Granite Bay (0-0)

13. Lincoln (0-0)

14. Del Oro (0-0)

15.Nevada Union (6-0)

16. El Camino (1-0)

17. Vacaville (6-1)

18. Vista Del Lago (0-0)

19. Oakmont (1-0)

20. River Valley(0-0)

- Cameron Salerno

Football schedule

(all games kickoff between 7 and 7:30 p.m.)

Thursday

Natomas vs. Laguna Creek at Cosumnes River College

Friday

Western Sierra at Johnson, 4 p.m.

Antelope at Lincoln

Argonaut at Union Mine

Bear River at El Dorado

Bella Vista at El Camino

Bradshaw Christian at Durham

Capital Christian at Patterson

Center at Liberty Ranch

Bradshaw Christian at Durham

Chavez vs. Valley at Cosumnes River College

Chico vs. Sacramento at Sacramento City College

Christian Brothers vs. Pleasant Grove at Sheldon

Clovis East at Wood

Damonte Ranch at Granite Bay

Davis at Cordova

Delta at Riverbank

Denair at Woodland Christian

Dixon at Winters

Franklin at Rocklin

Golden Sierra vs. Mesa Verde at San Juan

Highlands at Lindhurst

Inderkum at Del Oro

Jesuit vs. Folsom at Sacramento State

Kennedy at Woodcreek

Marysville at Wheatland

McClatchy at Rosemont

McNair at Cosumnes Oaks

McQueen at Del Campo

Millennium at Rio Vista

Mira Loma vs. Brookside Christian at St. Mary’s (Stockton)

Nevada Union at Napa

Oak Ridge at Vacaville

Pioneer at Armijo

Placer at Whitney

Pleasant Valley at Yuba City

Ponderosa at Vista del Lago

Rio Linda at Casa Roble

River City at River Valley

Roseville at Oakmont

Sheldon at Burbank

Spanish Springs at Monterey Trail

Vanden at Rancho Cotate

Waterford at Foresthill

Woodland at Colfax