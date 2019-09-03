Poll: Who should be The Sac Bee’s top performer from Week 2?

Elijah Badger scores a touchdown for Folsom during Friday’s Northern California Regional championship victory over Central of Fresno. Special to The Bee

Elijhah Badger, Folsom: Returned a kickoff a national prep-tying record 99 yards and caught a touchdown in a 52-12 win over Jesuit

Eli Bricklander, Whitney: Passed for four touchdowns and ran for one in a 47-34 win over Placer.

Jaxon Horne, Nevada Union: Rushed for three touchdowns, including the game winner to beat Napa 20-14.

Sean Nixon, Sheldon: Passed for 227 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-12 win over Burbank

Nathan Valencia, Pleasant Grove: Passed for 314 yards and four touchdowns and ran for two scores in a 56-12 rout of Christian Brothers.