Joe Davidson
Upsets shake up Bee’s prep football poll; two new ranked teams were winless in 2018
Now everyone is in action and in play.
Top-ranked Folsom High School opened with a bye, as California football teams are allowed 11 weeks to play 10 regular-season games. The Bulldogs dazzled in Paul Doherty’s Bulldogs coaching debut with a 52-12 rout of Jesuit on Friday night at Sacramento State.
Folsom rolls on with heavies looming on the schedule, including those with amazing streaks.
Monterey Trail and Oak Ridge remained fixed at No. 2 and No. 3, but there was movement elsewhere with three teams being dropped to bubble-team status. The new blood includes two teams that went winless in 2018, proof that turnarounds can happen in quick order.
1. Folsom (1) 1-0
The Jake Reithmeier quarterback era is off to a rousing start, and he has true friends on the offensive line, with one sack allowed. The Folsom defense had seven sacks.
2. Monterey Trail (2) 2-0
More yards, more success in a 47-7 rout of Spanish Springs as Otha Williams ran for 219 yards and four scores and Marcus Jones, William Reyes and Antonio Williams were tackling machines.
3. Oak Ridge (3) 2-0
The Trojans are warming up, beating previous No. 4 Vacaville 45-20 as Justin Lamson and Dylan Warfield sparkled again.
4. Capital Christian (5) 2-0
The Cougars outlasted Patterson 63-42 on the road after a scoreless first quarter, and never did a tired group enjoy such a long ride home.
5. Inderkum (7) 2-0
Wounded, weary and allegedly too thin to win, the Tigers unleashed their speedy wing-T on Del Oro to the tune of a 37-10 win, rushing for 500 yards, 194 from Dino Watson.
6. Granite Bay (9) 1-1
Christian Perry and Cole Roth led the charge over powerhouse Damonte Ranch of Nevada with Jesuit visiting next.
7. Del Oro (6) 1-1
The Golden Eagles could not keep up with the burners of Inderkum, but this why you play these games: to expose weaknesses.
8. Jesuit (8) 0-1
Shorthanded on the line and no match for Folsom’s skill players, the Marauders do have a nice QB-WR combo in Jake Peluso and Jake Hall.
9. Davis (10) 2-0
The Blue Devils are offensive juggernauts, having scored 35 and 64 points with Woodland and Pioneer looming.
10. Rocklin (11) 2-0
The Thunder play tough D, are nails in the trenches and have two capable QBs in Woody Brennan and Richie Watts.
11. Vacaville (5) 0-2
The Bulldogs are still ranked after taking on heavies in Liberty, ranked third in Northern California, and Oak Ridge.
12. Sheldon (12) 1-1
The Huskies bounced back from a loss to Monterey Trail with 42-12 rout of Burbank as Sean Nixon tossed three of his five touchdowns to Wonya Williams.
13. Elk Grove (13) 0-1
The Thundering Herd had a bye after losing a heartbreaker to Inderkum.
14. Whitney (-) 2-0
Welcome back, Wildcats. After an 0-10 season, Whitney is rolling after beating previous No. 12 Placer 47-34 behind rising QB star Eli Brickhandler (four passing scores, one rushing).
15. Placer (12) 1-1
All will be good and golden in Auburn with a win over Cardinal Newman this week to usher in a new playing surface.
16. Center (15) 2-0
Michael Wortham cannot be stopped, and he sprinted for four scores and passed for another to belt Liberty Ranch 42-7.
17. Rio Linda (16) 1-1
After falling to Center, the Knights roared back to beat previous No. 19 Casa Roble 54-26 as Abraham Banks rushed for 306 yards and four scores and Cameron Skattebo went for 156 and two.
18. Bear River (17) 2-0
The Bruins live by the run with Tre Maronic, Colton Jenkins and Ryder Kiggins, and a tough offensive line and stout D.
19. Yuba City (14) 1-1
The Honkers fell to defending CIF State champion Pleasant Valley of Chico 17-14 in a thriller.
20. Pleasant Grove (-) 2-0
The Eagles are alive and well under star QB Nathan Valencia, who has 694 yards and 12 total scores for the fast start after an 0-10 season in 2018.
Dropped out: Antelope, Casa Roble, Colfax.
Bubble teams (alphabetical order): Casa Roble (1-1), Colfax (1-1), Cosumnes Oaks (1-1), Del Campo (1-1), El Camino (2-0), Franklin (1-1), Laguna Creek (2-0), Lincoln (1-1), Oakmont (2-0), Rio Americano (1-0), River Valley (2-0), Roseville (1-1), Sacramento (1-1), Vista del Lago (2-0), Woodcreek (1-1), Woodland (1-1).
Football schedule
All games kick off between 7-7:30 p.m.
Amador at Liberty Ranch
Atwater at Lincoln
Bella Vista at Oakmont
Bishop Manogue at Oak Ridge
Cardinal Newman at Placer
Cordova at Rio Linda
Cosumnes Oaks at River City
Del Oro at Spanish Springs, Nev.
Dixon at Rosemont
El Camino at Woodcreek
El Dorado at Ponderosa
Elk Grove at Rodriguez
Fairfield at Yuba City
Florin at Highlands
Folsom at Antelope
Franklin vs. River Valley at Cosumnes Oaks
Galt at Linden
Grant at Eastside Catholic, Wa.
Jesuit at Granite Bay
Kennedy at Sheldon
Laguna Creek vs. Dublin at Cosumnes River College
Marysville at Oroville
Maxwell at Delta
McClatchy vs. Foothill at Hughes Stadium
Mesa Verde at East Nicolaus
Mira Loma at Center
Orestimba at Golden Sierra
Pershing County, Nev. at Bear River
Pioneer at Johnson
Portola at Foresthill
Rio Vista at Natomas
Rocklin at Damonte Ranch
Roseville vs. Rio Americano at Del Campo
Sacramento at Inderkum
San Ramon Valley at Monterey Trail
Vacaville at Burbank
Vista del Lago at Casa Roble
Vista Murrieta at Capital Christian
Western Sierra vs. Union Mine at Mahany Park
Wheatland at Lindhurst
Whitney at Central
Wood at Deer Valley
Woodland vs. Davis at Pioneer
Saturday
Christian Brothers vs. Vanden at Hughes Stadium, 11 a.m.
San Juan at Encina, 11 a.m.
