Upsets shake up Bee’s prep football poll; two new ranked teams were winless in 2018

Folsom quarterback Jacob Reithmeier scores a touchdown in the first quarter of Friday night's game against Jesuit at Sacramento State. The Bulldogs rolled over Jesuit 52-12. jpierce@sacbee.com

Now everyone is in action and in play.

Top-ranked Folsom High School opened with a bye, as California football teams are allowed 11 weeks to play 10 regular-season games. The Bulldogs dazzled in Paul Doherty’s Bulldogs coaching debut with a 52-12 rout of Jesuit on Friday night at Sacramento State.

Folsom rolls on with heavies looming on the schedule, including those with amazing streaks.

Monterey Trail and Oak Ridge remained fixed at No. 2 and No. 3, but there was movement elsewhere with three teams being dropped to bubble-team status. The new blood includes two teams that went winless in 2018, proof that turnarounds can happen in quick order.

1. Folsom (1) 1-0

The Jake Reithmeier quarterback era is off to a rousing start, and he has true friends on the offensive line, with one sack allowed. The Folsom defense had seven sacks.

2. Monterey Trail (2) 2-0

More yards, more success in a 47-7 rout of Spanish Springs as Otha Williams ran for 219 yards and four scores and Marcus Jones, William Reyes and Antonio Williams were tackling machines.

3. Oak Ridge (3) 2-0

The Trojans are warming up, beating previous No. 4 Vacaville 45-20 as Justin Lamson and Dylan Warfield sparkled again.

4. Capital Christian (5) 2-0

The Cougars outlasted Patterson 63-42 on the road after a scoreless first quarter, and never did a tired group enjoy such a long ride home.

5. Inderkum (7) 2-0

Wounded, weary and allegedly too thin to win, the Tigers unleashed their speedy wing-T on Del Oro to the tune of a 37-10 win, rushing for 500 yards, 194 from Dino Watson.

6. Granite Bay (9) 1-1

Christian Perry and Cole Roth led the charge over powerhouse Damonte Ranch of Nevada with Jesuit visiting next.

7. Del Oro (6) 1-1

The Golden Eagles could not keep up with the burners of Inderkum, but this why you play these games: to expose weaknesses.

8. Jesuit (8) 0-1

Shorthanded on the line and no match for Folsom’s skill players, the Marauders do have a nice QB-WR combo in Jake Peluso and Jake Hall.

9. Davis (10) 2-0

The Blue Devils are offensive juggernauts, having scored 35 and 64 points with Woodland and Pioneer looming.

10. Rocklin (11) 2-0

The Thunder play tough D, are nails in the trenches and have two capable QBs in Woody Brennan and Richie Watts.

11. Vacaville (5) 0-2

The Bulldogs are still ranked after taking on heavies in Liberty, ranked third in Northern California, and Oak Ridge.

12. Sheldon (12) 1-1

The Huskies bounced back from a loss to Monterey Trail with 42-12 rout of Burbank as Sean Nixon tossed three of his five touchdowns to Wonya Williams.

13. Elk Grove (13) 0-1

The Thundering Herd had a bye after losing a heartbreaker to Inderkum.

14. Whitney (-) 2-0

Welcome back, Wildcats. After an 0-10 season, Whitney is rolling after beating previous No. 12 Placer 47-34 behind rising QB star Eli Brickhandler (four passing scores, one rushing).

15. Placer (12) 1-1

All will be good and golden in Auburn with a win over Cardinal Newman this week to usher in a new playing surface.

16. Center (15) 2-0

Michael Wortham cannot be stopped, and he sprinted for four scores and passed for another to belt Liberty Ranch 42-7.

17. Rio Linda (16) 1-1

After falling to Center, the Knights roared back to beat previous No. 19 Casa Roble 54-26 as Abraham Banks rushed for 306 yards and four scores and Cameron Skattebo went for 156 and two.

18. Bear River (17) 2-0

The Bruins live by the run with Tre Maronic, Colton Jenkins and Ryder Kiggins, and a tough offensive line and stout D.

19. Yuba City (14) 1-1

The Honkers fell to defending CIF State champion Pleasant Valley of Chico 17-14 in a thriller.

20. Pleasant Grove (-) 2-0

The Eagles are alive and well under star QB Nathan Valencia, who has 694 yards and 12 total scores for the fast start after an 0-10 season in 2018.

Dropped out: Antelope, Casa Roble, Colfax.

Bubble teams (alphabetical order): Casa Roble (1-1), Colfax (1-1), Cosumnes Oaks (1-1), Del Campo (1-1), El Camino (2-0), Franklin (1-1), Laguna Creek (2-0), Lincoln (1-1), Oakmont (2-0), Rio Americano (1-0), River Valley (2-0), Roseville (1-1), Sacramento (1-1), Vista del Lago (2-0), Woodcreek (1-1), Woodland (1-1).

Football schedule

All games kick off between 7-7:30 p.m.

Amador at Liberty Ranch

Atwater at Lincoln

Bella Vista at Oakmont

Bishop Manogue at Oak Ridge

Cardinal Newman at Placer

Cordova at Rio Linda

Cosumnes Oaks at River City

Del Oro at Spanish Springs, Nev.

Dixon at Rosemont

El Camino at Woodcreek

El Dorado at Ponderosa

Elk Grove at Rodriguez

Fairfield at Yuba City

Florin at Highlands

Folsom at Antelope

Franklin vs. River Valley at Cosumnes Oaks

Galt at Linden

Grant at Eastside Catholic, Wa.

Jesuit at Granite Bay

Kennedy at Sheldon

Laguna Creek vs. Dublin at Cosumnes River College

Marysville at Oroville

Maxwell at Delta

McClatchy vs. Foothill at Hughes Stadium

Mesa Verde at East Nicolaus

Mira Loma at Center

Orestimba at Golden Sierra

Pershing County, Nev. at Bear River

Pioneer at Johnson

Portola at Foresthill

Rio Vista at Natomas

Rocklin at Damonte Ranch

Roseville vs. Rio Americano at Del Campo

Sacramento at Inderkum

San Ramon Valley at Monterey Trail

Vacaville at Burbank

Vista del Lago at Casa Roble

Vista Murrieta at Capital Christian

Western Sierra vs. Union Mine at Mahany Park

Wheatland at Lindhurst

Whitney at Central

Wood at Deer Valley

Woodland vs. Davis at Pioneer

Saturday

Christian Brothers vs. Vanden at Hughes Stadium, 11 a.m.

San Juan at Encina, 11 a.m.