Roseville plows to 2-1 record with 28-0 win over Rio Americano

Rio Americano squares off against Roseville during a nonleague game Friday night.

Following a down-to-the-wire loss at rival Oakmont last week, the Roseville Tigers found that the best remedy to recover was to win.

The Tigers beat Rio Americano 28-0 Friday night in a nonleague game played at Rio Americano.

Joe Brijs rushed for 112 yards and three touchdowns, Cole Errecart ran for 172 yards and Malik Bowman added 61 yards and a score. Coach Joe Cattolico moved to 2-1 in his first season at Roseville after championship seasons in the Elk Grove Unified School District with Pleasant Grove and Sheldon.

His record could easily be 3-0.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Last week, Oakmont held off Roseville 21-20 when Cattolico went for a two-point conversion and the win on the final play. Oakmont made the stop. Cattolico showed then that he believed in his team and his players responded with their best effort of the season. The Tigers are already a win away from matching their 2018 victory total.

Roseville’s defense made an early stand when Kyle Mattix blocked a field goal.

END OF 1ST: A scoreless first quarter here at Del Campo between the Tigers and Raiders. @RioRaidersFball had a chance to score but had their field goal blocked. @SacBee_JoeD @sacbee_news pic.twitter.com/L0rIKGEdMc — Shaun (@Holkko23) September 7, 2019

Brijs then scored to give Roseville a 14-0 halftime lead. He also played outside linebacker and recorded a sack.

“I thought we played well in all phases,” Cattolico said. “Defensively, we did a really good job against an explosive offense. Offensively, we did a nice job of blocking, running the football and staying on schedule.”

Cattolico was impressed by Brijs and his three-touchdown performance.

“He did a great job,” Cattolico said. “He ran hard and ran (through) the holes that the linemen, fullbacks and tight ends blocked for him. I’m really proud of him. He did a great job playing both sides of the ball.”

Despite playing nearly the entire game, Brijs wasn’t complaining about sore muscles.

“I was a little bit tired but it was fun,” Brijs said. “I like playing on the field so as much time as I can get to play, I’ll take it.”

Junior RB/OLB Joe Brijs (@JoeBrijs) had a big game tonight with three rushing touchdowns, while playing both offense and defense.



Hear from Brijs (and his teammates on the bus) following the Tigers 28-0 win. @ryanbrijs @sacbee_news @SacBee_JoeD @mesofunblog @cameronsalerno1 pic.twitter.com/Gkg06l9mQg — Shaun (@Holkko23) September 7, 2019

The Tigers focused on running the ball early which led to taking control of the game.

“I think we kinda (felt) how the game was going,” Brijs said. “We started running at the beginning and were pretty successful at it so we kept it going and rode that wave.”

Cattolico is old-school. He prefers to run the ball to set the pace. Roseville had 397 yards rushing and scored all four times on the ground. The coach also preaches life lessons through football.

“We’re philosophically tied to the notion that if we get better every single day then everything will be fine,” Cattolico said. “Not only football-wise but in life. That’s what we’re aiming for and if we can keep doing that we feel like we have the opportunity to be competitive and successful.”