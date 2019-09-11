Midweek high school poll: Which powerhouse program do you love to root against?

Watch Folsom take on Jesuit at Sac State Watch scenes from the season opener for Folsom and Jesuit held at Sacramento State on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Folsom defeated Jesuit 52-12. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch scenes from the season opener for Folsom and Jesuit held at Sacramento State on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Folsom defeated Jesuit 52-12.

We like to focus on the positives in high school football. These are, after all, children we’re talking about. But everybody has one team that gets under their skin.

For our editor, it’s Blaine High in the Minneapolis suburbs, which every year seemed to find a way to stuff the veer offense of Stillwater in the high school football tournament.

For Joe, the chief rival for our Enterprise High teams in the mountains of eastern Oregon was Joseph High. That school had the better track, the better view of the Wallowa Mountains, but we had the better teams. Scoreboard, baby!

This got us wondering what teams our Sacramento-area fans have to say. Is it Folsom, which has dominated the scene for nearly a decade? A private school like Jesuit? A traditional power like Grant? Make your voice heard in the first (and possibly last) midweek high school sports poll. Voting will end at noon Friday.