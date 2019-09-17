Upsets jolt the area football scene and The Bee’s rankings

See Christian Brothers Falcons beat Jesuit Marauders 30-27 in 49th Holy Bowl Christian Brothers Falcons win their first Holy Bowl victory in 10 years 30-27 against the Jesuit Marauders in the 49th Holy Bowl at Hughes Stadium at Sacramento City College on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Christian Brothers Falcons win their first Holy Bowl victory in 10 years 30-27 against the Jesuit Marauders in the 49th Holy Bowl at Hughes Stadium at Sacramento City College on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

Upsets defined the high school football landscape this past week, but the real indication of what it all means is how teams respond.

On Friday, upstart Cosumnes Oaks pulled the biggest stunner in the entire 190-school Sac-Joaquin Section when it rallied to beat previous No. 2-ranked Monterey Trail 36-35.

It’s the biggest regular season triumph for the Wolf Pack of the Elk Grove Unified School District since opening in 2008.

It was also the signature victory first-year coach Andrew Bettencourt was looking for to get his program rolling. The Wolfpack are at 3-1 heading into Delta League play against Sheldon.

In Placer County, Lincoln has been a sleeping giant for years with swelling enrollment, nice facilities, a coach in place in Chris Bean and a roster of 55 players this season.

The giant may have been awakened after beating Whitney 22-17 in Rocklin to move to 3-1 heading into a nonleague showdown against 4-0 Center.

On Saturday, Christian Brothers moved to 3-1 after a moving 30-27 effort to down rival Jesuit in the 49th Holy Bowl, played in front of a crowd of more than 10,000 at Hughes Stadium.

The celebration was genuine, from coach John Wiley on down, as the Falcons halted a nine-game skid to Jesuit, which came in having won this showdown 25 of the previous 27 years.

CB plays at Capital Christian on Friday in a Capital Athletic League opener.

Cosumnes Oaks lost its opener at Capital Christian, 32-7, a humbling experience as the Wolfpack looked out of sorts against a stronger team.

Anthony Grigsby Jr. struggled in the opener at quarterback but dazzled against Monterey Trail, accounting for four touchdowns, including the game-winning scoring toss to Austin Taylor with 20 seconds to play to hand the Mustangs their first regular-season setback since 2017.

“Anthony grew up in this game,” said Bettencourt, the CO coach. “He corrected his mistakes to become successful. He is growing up to be wise beyond his age. He is learning how to be the best, focusing on the little details of being a great leader. The kid is special.

“It was a great win but we expected it. If we play our ball, we won’t be beaten. We are our biggest enemy.”

Bean said his Lincoln team has played championship-level defense this season and the Zebras did so on special teams against Whitney, including a 95-yard kickoff return by Joey Brown.

SFL showdown

Folsom remains top-ranked by The Bee despite a 42-27 loss to De La Salle, which extended its unbeaten streak against Northern California competition to 302 games since 1992, including two ties.

De La Salle is 15-0 against this section this decade. Oak Ridge moved up to No. 2 after Monterey Trail lost, just in time to host Folsom on Friday in a Sierra Foothill League opener.

Oak Ridge last beat Folsom in 2006, a run of 13 consecutive games.

Vacaville’s new era

Vacaville ushered out its old grass turf in fitting fashion, beating Granite Bay 28-16 on Homecoming night by rushing for 273 yards, 96 of those on a scoring run by Geremiah Brown.

Tom Zunino Stadium, named after the late, great 200-game winning coach, will receive a new artificial turf, track and scoreboard. But this will take time, and the only drawback is the remaining home games will be played at Wood High in town.

Pacer pride

Grant managed to score 33 points in its first three games, all losses to teams that are a combined 10-0.

Grant beat Franklin 31-21 Friday to avoid the first 0-4 start in coach Mike Alberghini’s career, thanks to a rushing attack that included 10 plays of at least 10 yards, including Roynea’s clinching 30-yard touchdown run with 1:40 left. Peni Kaufisi tossed two touchdowns to Donovan Laban.

Grant’s defense, led up front by Isaiah Tupou and Omar Norman-Lott, controlled Franklin’s running game and had two interceptions. The Pacers outgained the Wildcats in yardage, 471-306.

The roster is in the mid 20s, including “10 or 11 seniors,” according to Alberghini.

“We’re asking a lot of our younger people,” he said. “I think we stood up and grew up.”

Grant has a bye this week and opens SFL play against Granite Bay on Sept. 27.

Volleyball

Longtime Rio Americano coach John Grix earned his 300th victory, beating Woodland Christian in the Davis tournament Saturday. Grix has been at Rio Americano since 2006, winning a league championship in 2012.

No. 4 Del Oro had an impressive and entertaining match against No. 6 Lincoln last week. In the fifth and decisive set, the Golden Eagles won 20-18. Del Oro is led by setter Jordyn Casey and middle blocker Ella Jimenez.

No. 2 Oak Ridge went 6-0 at the Davis Tournament to win the event. The Trojans had wins over Davis, Pioneer, Vacaville, West, Union Mine and swept No. 10 Rio Americano in the finals.

After starting the season 3-5, No. 19 Woodcreek has won seven in a row. It is 2-0 in Capital Valley Conference play with wins over Roseville and Bella Vista. Kaylie Beck leads the team in kills with 121. Freshman Katelyn Cochran is second in kills with 105 and leads in assists with 178.

THE BEE’S TOP 20

Regional Football

1. Folsom (2-1)

2. Oak Ridge (3-0)

3. Inderkum (3-0)

4. Monterey Trail (3-1)

5. Del Oro (3-1)

6. Davis (4-0)

7. Rocklin (3-1)

8. Elk Grove (2-1)

9. Capital Christian (2-2)

10. Vacaville (2-2)

11. Granite Bay (2-2)

12. Sheldon (2-2)

13. Pleasant Grove (3-0)

14. Cosumnes Oaks (3-1)

15. Center (4-0)

16. Rio Linda (3-1)

17. Lincoln (3-1)

18. Whitney (2-2)

19. Placer (2-2)

(TIE) 20. Bear River (4-0)

(TIE) 20. Christian Brothers (3-1)

Dropped out: Jesuit, Yuba City

Bubble teams (alphabetical order): Casa Roble (2-2), Colfax (2-1), Del Campo (2-1), Foothill (3-0), Franklin (2-2), Grant (1-3), Laguna Creek (3-1), Nevada Union (2-1), Oakmont (3-0), Ponderosa (2-2), Roseville (3-1), Vista del Lago (3-1), Yuba City (2-2).

Sac-Joaquin Section

Football

Large Schools

1. Folsom (2-1)

2. Oak Ridge (3-0)

3. Turlock (3-1)

4. Buhach Colony (4-0)

5. Inderkum (3-0)

6. St. Mary’s (1-2)

7. Monterey Trail (3-1)

8. Del Oro (3-1)

9. Davis (4-0)

10. Rocklin (3-1)

11. Elk Grove (2-1)

12. Capital Christian (2-2)

13. Vacaville (2-2)

14. Granite Bay (2-2)

15. Sheldon (2-2)

16. Edison (2-1)

17. Oakdale (2-2)

18. Manteca (3-1)

19. Pleasant Grove (3-0)

20. Lodi (3-0)

- Joe Davidson/Julian Lopez

Sac-Joaquin Section

Football

Small Schools

1. Escalon (4-0)

2. Hilmar (4-0)

3. Bear River (4-0)

4. Center (4-0)

5. Ripon (4-0)

6. Ripon Christian (2-1)

7. Woodland (1-2)

8. Colfax (2-1)

9. Bradshaw Christian (2-1)

10. (TIE) Denair (2-1)

10. (TIE) Highlands (3-0)

- Joe Davidson/Julian Lopez

Volleyball

1. St. Francis (13-0)

2. Oak Ridge (14-2)

3. Cosumnes Oaks (10-3)

4. Del Oro (9-4)

5. Nevada Union (14-2)

6. Lincoln (6-1)

7. Rocklin (10-7)

8. Christian Brothers (10-4)

9. Vacaville (10-2)

10. Rio Americano (12-7)

11. Oakmont (7-2)

12. Whitney (6-6)

13. Pleasant Grove (2-4)

14.Vanden (3-1)

15. Pioneer (14-4)

16. Vista Del Lago (3-3)

17. Folsom (9-10)

18. Bear River (8-1)

19. Woodcreek (10-5)

20. Ponderosa (7-6)

- Cameron Salerno

Schedule

Week 5

All games kick off between 7-7:30 p.m.

Capital Athletic League

Chrsitain Brothers at Capital Christian

El Camino at Vista del Lago

Capital Valley Conference

Bella Vista at Inderkum

Woodcreek at Roseville

Yuba City at Antelope

Delta League

Elk Grove at Davis

Franklin vs. Pleasant Grove

Sheldon at Cosumnes Oaks

Sierra Foothill League

Folsom at Oak Ridge

Granite Bay at Del Oro

Rocklin at Whitney

Nonleague

Valley Christian at Woodland Christian

Calaveras at Bradshaw Christian

Center at Lincoln

Colfax at Union Mine

Delta at Vacaville Christian

Florin vs. Pioneer

Foresthill at Esparto

Galileo at Rio Vista

Galt at Mira Loma

Kennedy at Rosemont

Laguna Creek at Liberty Ranch

Las Plumas at Marysville

McClatchy vs. Dixon

Mesa Verde at San Juan

Oakmont at Casa Roble

Ponderosa at Cordova

Rio Americano vs. Jesuit at Del Campo

River City at Nevada Union

Vacaville at Tracy

Valley at Foothill

Valley Christian at Hamilton

Woodland at Natomas