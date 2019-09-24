Poll: Which Sacramento-area high school has the loudest football cheering section?

Hear them roar: Top 10 best Sacramento high school football rooting sections
The Sacramento CA region over the last decade has been filled with prideful and loud student sections. This year, 10 have stood out. All these schools share a common theme of pride, passion and the ability to be a “12th man” from the bleachers.
By
Up Next
The Sacramento CA region over the last decade has been filled with prideful and loud student sections. This year, 10 have stood out. All these schools share a common theme of pride, passion and the ability to be a “12th man” from the bleachers.
By
Which school has the best, loudest rooting section? Make your vote heard before voting closes at noon Friday.
Explore where you live.
Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access.
Folsom narrowly beat Oak Ridge in its Sierra Foothill League opener and remains No. 1 in The Bee’s latest Sac-Joaquin Section football large-school rankings. Two top teams face off in small-school rankings.
Comments