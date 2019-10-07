Point, ponder, click: Vote for The Bee’s Prep of the Week

Center quarterback Michael Wortham evades a tackle by Bear River running back Colton Jenkins on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, just before running out of bounds inches from the goal line. jpierce@sacbee.com

Elijhah Badger, Folsom: Had 186 yards receiving and two touchdowns, including a one-handed 84-yarder in a 42-20 win over Rocklin.

Dillon Hamilton, Granite Bay: Tossed three touchdowns in a 23-0 win over Whitney.

Avant Jacobs, Oak Ridge: Had 162 yards of offense and two touchdowns in a 45-23 win over Grant.

Jariah McBath, Marysville: Rushed for 338 yards and three touchdowns in a 61-38 win over Lindhurst.

J.T. Willis, Lincoln: Passed for 238 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-17 win over Oakmont.

Michael Wortham, Center: Had 272 yards of total offense and three touchdowns in a 48-17 win over Bear River.