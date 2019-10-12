Tiny Bradshaw Christian continues to roll with Division IV win over Galt

Bradshaw Christian defenders line up against Galt during their meeting Friday.

The Pride from Bradshaw Christian continued to roll Friday night at Galt with a dominant 34-7 victory over the Warriors in Sierra Valley Conference play.

Bradshaw Christian (5-2, 2-0 SVC) is a Division VI school with only 320 students competing against larger schools in a higher division, but you couldn’t tell on the field.

The Pride continued to prove themselves by sticking to old-school values on defense and rushing the ball.

Bradshaw Christian has won multiple league and Sac-Joaquin Section championships under coach Drew Rickert. On Friday, Evan Zeppieri, who plays running back and linebacker, set the tone early for Bradshaw Christian with an interception on the opening drive on the Warriors’ (4-3, 0-2) opening drive.

Rickert was impressed with the senior’s performance in leading his team to their third consecutive victory.

“He’s a great football player (and) one of our leaders,” Rickert said. “He leads in the weight room, in the classroom, out on the field (and) off the field.”

Zeppieri finished with 15 carries for 90 yards and two touchdowns while adding two interceptions on defense.

The Pride controlled the entire game, only trailing by one point for 6:24 in the first half. Bradshaw Christian held a 27-7 lead at halftime.

Bradshaw Christian’s defense created five turnovers with four interceptions and one fumble recovery while only allowing seven points to a league opponent for the second consecutive week.

Rickert said his defense has been playing at a high level for weeks.

“I thought on defense we played great again,” he said. “That’s the fifth week in a row we played solid defense, it’s awesome. We’re very excited about the defense.”

If not for the stellar performance from the Bradshaw defense, Galt may have had a chance to mount a comeback. The Pride struggled to hold on to the ball in the second half as the team had three fumbles, which Rickert attributed to becoming complacent.

Zeppieri said as one of the leaders of the rushing attack that his team needs to clean up the mistakes.

“Our running backs need to get together,” Zeppieri said. “Fumbles are just a bad mistake so we can’t be having that. Our (offensive) line did a great job, we were untouched the whole game.”

The Pride return home next week for a matchup with Union Mine. The Diamondbacks, led by head coach Jacob Bist, will be motivated entering the game after losing at home to Liberty Ranch 29-13 on Friday.

The matchup with the Diamondbacks will be no small task for small school Bradshaw Christian. However, The Pride are confident their old-school way stacks up against any opponent.

“We’re looking good (and) ready for the rest of the season,” Zeppieri said. “Ready to take home the championship and go to playoffs.”