Point, click and repeat: Vote for The Bee’s Prep of the Week

Vote for The Bee’s Prep of the Week for Week 8 of the high school football season. Voting ends at noon Thursday.

Avant Jacobs, Oak Ridge: Ran for two touchdowns, intercepted two passes and returned a fumble for a score in a 38-15 win over Del Oro.

Luke Jones, Christian Brothers: Caught three touchdowns from Jacob Stewart and ran for one in a 61-33 win over El Camino.

Toran O’Harran, Rocklin: Had 130 receiving yards and caught two touchdowns in a 43-7 win over Grant.

Daniel Susac, Jesuit: Passed for four touchdowns and ran for one in a 38-35 win over Elk Grove.

Josh Trzcinski, Franklin: Broke up three passes and had an interception in a 14-7 win over Cosumnes Oaks.