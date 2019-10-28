High School Sports

Vote for The Sacramento Bee’s Prep of the Week, featuring a Fab Five

Voting ends at noon Thursday.

Thomas Froberg, Rio Linda: Had 11 tackles, two sacks and blocked two punts in a 63-35 win over Oakmont.

C.J. Hutton, Folsom: Returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown and had a 90-yard TD reception in a 62-17 win over Grant.

Branden Jennings, Cosumnes Oaks: Had two touchdown catches in a 23-12 win over Elk Grove.

Marcus Jones, Monterey Trail: Had 18 tackles in a 41-7 win over Laguna Creek.

T.J. Willson, Del Oro: Caught a touchdown and had the game-sealing interception in a 21-14 win over Rocklin.

