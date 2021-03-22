California reverses decision: Bands, drumlines and choirs now can attend prep football games

The Oakmont High School cheerleaders perform during halftime of the Vikings’ 15-7 win over Ponderosa High School during the opening football game of the short spring Friday, March 12, 2021, at Oakmont in Roseville. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

The California Department of Public Health changed its position Monday afternoon and now will now allow bands, drumlines and choirs to attend prep football games.

The CDPH website that lists the guidelines clarified that those groups engage in “low-contact activities.” The site also noted that new guidance on fan attendance for youth and adult recreational sports is “being developed.”

This decision comes after major pushback from parents and school administrators. On Friday, following protests from advocacy groups such as “Let Them Play,” the CDPH reversed its decision regarding cheerleaders and now allows them on the sideline.

CDPH will also likely change its policy that suggested schools should allow only one parent per child at youth sporting events.