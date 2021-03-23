Kennedy cancels Friday football game to ‘let our guys heal’ after player’s death

Citing a need for Kennedy High School football players to “heal and cope,” Friday’s spring football game against Pleasant Grove has been canceled, coach Brian Lewis told The Bee.

The Kennedy program and the football region in general has been rocked by the death of Cougars senior Emmanuel “Manny” Antwi, who collapsed after leaving Friday’s season opener against Johnson in the fourth quarter. The 18-year-old lineman later died at a nearby hospital. It is not yet clear what happened.

“We’re all hurting, and we need time,” said Lewis, in his fourth year with the program. He is an alum of the school. “We will resume our season, and we’ll play it in honor of Manny.”

Kennedy will play April 9 at Woodcreek in Roseville and April 16 at Highlands. Pleasant Grove will play Davis on Friday at Elk Grove High.